Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Soy Sauce Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Soy Sauce market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The global soy sauce market value was estimated at 40.1 (USD Billion) in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 6.3% during the period from 2019 to 2025. The report offers valuation and analysis of the soy sauce market on a global as well as regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry competition, restraints, revenue estimates, avenues, current & emerging trends, and industry-validated market information. The report offers historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on value (USD Billion).

Introduction

Soy sauce is a traditional fermented all-purpose seasoning which is most popular in East Asia and is exported from the East Asian countries to other parts across the globe. It has a salt taste as well as sharp flavor. Furthermore, in the traditional process of soy sauce preparation, roasted wheat & cooked soybeans are added to aspergillus species spores. Then the mixture is fermented for span of two days in order to produce koji, which is then added to brine for producing moromi, a kind of mash that ferments resulting in soy sauce production. Additionally, phenolic compounds including 4-ethylphenol and 4-ethylguaiacol are added to soy sauce to impart flavor to it.

Furthermore, it takes more than six months for complete fermentation and moromi mash aging. Thus, soy sauce production through traditional methods is a time-consuming process and hence new methods for its continuous brewing or fermentation are utilized.

In Japan, soy sauce is referred as shoyu is prepared from wheat and soybeans mixed in the equal proportion. The two raw constituents are broken down into peptides and amino acids with the help of microbial proteolytic enzymes after fermentation.

Market Growth Dynamics

As per NCBI study, the soy sauce (shoyu) comprises of nearly 1% of shoyu polysaccharides that demonstrate anti-allergic features in vivo and in vitro. Moreover, oral shoyu polysaccharides supplements have proved to be effective against allergic rhinitis. Thus, soy sauce has proved as a promising seasoning for treating allergic ailments through diet due to its anti-allergic as well as hypoallergenic characteristics. All these aforementioned aspects are anticipated to steer the growth of soy sauce market over the coming years.

According to NCBI, research conducted in year 2005 on shoyu to study its functional effects demonstrated favorable or beneficial outcomes on human health. For instance, the intake of soup consisting of soy sauce increased the gastric juice secretion in humans, thereby improving & catalyzing the digestive process in humans.

Furthermore, soy sauce exhibits antimicrobial features against bacteria including Staphylococcus aureus, Vibrio cholera, nonpathogenic Escherichia coli, Salmonella enteritidis, Shigella flexneri, and pathogenic E. coli. Apart from this, the product also comprises of anti-hypertensive constituents and displays anti-carcinogenic effects. All these factors are likely to lucratively influence the expansion of soy sauce industry over the forecasting years.

Asia Pacific To Lead Overall Market Growth During 2019-2025

The growth of the regional market over the forecast timeline is owing to huge manufacture or brewing of soy sauce in the countries such as Japan, China, and Korea. In addition to this, hue intake of the product along with the regular diet across the Southeast Asian nations will accelerate the market growth in the Asia Pacific zone over the ensuing years.

Key players profiled in the report include Yamasa Corp., Okonomi, Lee Kum Kee, Masan Group, Kikkoman Corp., Haitian, Otafuku Sauce, Bourbon Barrel Foods, Maggi, and Meiweixian.

The global soy sauce market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Brewed

Blended

By Application

Household

Food Industry

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

