Global Container Glass Market is expected to branch out with a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2025.

Abstract

The global container glass market is set to grow at a CAGR of nearly 5% during the period from 2019 to 2025. The report offers valuation and analysis of the container glass market on a global as well as regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry competition, restraints, revenue estimates, avenues, current & emerging trends, and industry-validated market information. The report offers historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on value (USD Million).

Introduction

Container glass is a kind of glass that is used in the production of bottles, bowls, and jars. Furthermore, the product possesses lesser amount of magnesium oxide & sodium oxide as compared to flat glass. It comprises of large proportion of aluminum oxide, silica, and calcium oxide. Additionally, the product is used for storing food & beverages.

The use of the glass containers to store beverages or drinks has been the part of tradition of many aristocratic families and royal families since ancient times/period. It has also been used for storing beverages and serving the guests in many eastern & western cultures since past many decades.

Market Growth Drivers

The growth of the market over the forecast timeline is attributed to huge consumption of alcoholic beverages such as beer, vodka, and red wine across the globe. In addition to this, rise in the demand for environment friendly products will further drive the industry landscape over the coming years. Consumers prefer container glass more over plastic containers as the latter contributes majorly towards environmental degradation. Apparently, container glass is light in weight and finds strong use for storing cold drinks and hot drinks as well as sodas & wines.

Furthermore, new designed glass containers to increase the visual appeal of the product will amplify the market growth over the forthcoming years. The low production cost of these materials have enhanced the popularity & utility of glass containers across the globe.

Asia Pacific To Lead Global Container Glass Market Over 2019-2025

The growth of the market in the Asia Pacific zone over the forecast timeline is subject to huge consumption of alcoholic beverages in the nations like India and China.

Key players profiled in the report include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Saverglass SAS, Ardagh Group, Piramal Glass Limited, Gerresheimer AG, Owens-Illinois, Inc., Beatson Clark Ltd., Adelphi Healthcare Packaging, Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited, Stevanato Group, Nipro Corporation, Schott AG, Vidrala S.A., Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V., Nampak Ltd., Consol Glass (Pty) Ltd., BA Glass, Wiegand-Glas GmbH, and AGI Glasspack Limited.

The global container glass market is segmented as follows:

By glass type

Type-1

Type-2

Type-3

Type-4

By container type

Packaging

Bottles

Sauce/Syrup Bottle

French Square Bottle

Boston Round Bottle

Others

Jars

Mason Jar

Hexagonal Jar

Paragon Jar

Straight-sided Jar

Others

Vials & Ampoules

Food Grade

Pharma Grade

Tableware

Decorative Containers

By forming process

Blow & Blow Forming

Press & Blow Forming

By end use

Packaging

Food Packaging

Meat, Poultry & Seafood

Ready-to-eat Meals

Spices, Condiments & Sauces

Dairy Products

Bakery & Confectionary

Beverage Packaging

Alcoholic Beverages

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetic & Perfumery

Others

Non-packaging

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

