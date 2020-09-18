Global Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market is predicated to surpass USD 33.1 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 10.41%. The Market was valued at USD 20.1 billion in 2019.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems market.
Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market – By Technology (Ultrafiltration, RO, Under-the-sink, Distillation, and Filtration), By Device (Faucet-mounted, Tabletop, Under-the-sink, and Countertop), By Application (Non-residential and Residential)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029
Abstract
The global Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems market value was estimated at 20.1 (USD Billion) in 2019 and is projected to hit 33.1 (USD Billion) by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 10.41% during the period from 2019 to 2025. The report offers valuation and analysis of the Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems market on a global as well as regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry competition, restraints, revenue estimates, avenues, current & emerging trends, and industry-validated market information. The report offers historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on value (USD Billion).
Introduction
Point-of-use water treatment system is a total house water treatment solution. Surge in the levels of water pollution across the globe has culminated into the need for point-of-use water treatment systems. Enforcement of strict laws for inhibiting pollutants in drinking water is expected to generate humongous demand for point-of-use water treatment systems over the forecasting years.
Market Growth Dynamics
Pathogenic bacteria is one of the key causes of water-borne diseases across the globe and a huge threat to public hygiene & health. Hence, a necessity for developing cost-efficient water treatment technologies have been created. Moreover, the use of Nano-materials in the point-of-use water systems is gaining traction as these materials has ability to overcome limitations of conventional water treatment methods. This, in turn, is anticipated to expand the scope of the point-of-use water treatment systems market over the forthcoming years.
Furthermore, point-of-use water treatment systems are also used for removal of manganese from drinking water as manganese causes neurotoxicity in children. Additionally, rise in the need for potable drinking water along with escalating awareness pertaining to benefits derived due to point-of-use water treatment methods will boost the market trends.
Asia Pacific Market To Register Fastest Growth Over 2019-2025
The regional market growth during the forecast timeline is owing to swift urbanization resulting in immense need for potable water. Apart from this, increase in the awareness pertaining to new water purification methods along with prominent bulge in the middle-income group populace will steer the growth of point-of-use water treatment systems industry in the Asia Pacific zone over the forecast period. Countries like India and China are projected to be the major demand pockets of the region during the upcoming years.
Key players profiled in the report include Coway, LG Electronics, Alticor, Pentair, Honeywell, BWT AG, Unilever, Panasonic, Toray, and Brita.
The global point-of-use water treatment systems market is segmented as follows:
By Device
Tabletop pitchers
Faucet-mounted filters
Countertop units
Under-the-sink filters
Under-the-sink (replacement filters, flow-through units, and water coolers)
By Technology
Reverse osmosis systems
Ultrafiltration systems
Distillation systems
Under-the-sink methods
Chlorination
UV radiation
Ozonation
Filtration methods
Activated carbon filters
Mechanical filters
Bio-sand filters
Ion exchange
Under-the-sink (nanofiltration, microfiltration, and electrolysis)
By Application
Residential
Non-residential
Commercial
Industrial
Healthcare
Educational institutes
Under-the-sink (stadiums, railway stations, and airports)
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems in related sectors.
Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market – By Technology (Ultrafiltration, RO, Under-the-sink, Distillation, and Filtration), By Device (Faucet-mounted, Tabletop, Under-the-sink, and Countertop), By Application (Non-residential and Residential)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029
Contacts
Trusted Business Insights
Shelly Arnold
Media & Marketing Executive
Email Me For Any Clarifications
Connect on LinkedIn
Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.
US: +1 646 568 9797
UK: +44 330 808 0580