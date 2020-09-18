Global Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market is predicated to surpass USD 33.1 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 10.41%. The Market was valued at USD 20.1 billion in 2019.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The global Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems market value was estimated at 20.1 (USD Billion) in 2019 and is projected to hit 33.1 (USD Billion) by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 10.41% during the period from 2019 to 2025. The report offers valuation and analysis of the Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems market on a global as well as regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry competition, restraints, revenue estimates, avenues, current & emerging trends, and industry-validated market information. The report offers historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on value (USD Billion).

Introduction

Point-of-use water treatment system is a total house water treatment solution. Surge in the levels of water pollution across the globe has culminated into the need for point-of-use water treatment systems. Enforcement of strict laws for inhibiting pollutants in drinking water is expected to generate humongous demand for point-of-use water treatment systems over the forecasting years.

Market Growth Dynamics

Pathogenic bacteria is one of the key causes of water-borne diseases across the globe and a huge threat to public hygiene & health. Hence, a necessity for developing cost-efficient water treatment technologies have been created. Moreover, the use of Nano-materials in the point-of-use water systems is gaining traction as these materials has ability to overcome limitations of conventional water treatment methods. This, in turn, is anticipated to expand the scope of the point-of-use water treatment systems market over the forthcoming years.

Furthermore, point-of-use water treatment systems are also used for removal of manganese from drinking water as manganese causes neurotoxicity in children. Additionally, rise in the need for potable drinking water along with escalating awareness pertaining to benefits derived due to point-of-use water treatment methods will boost the market trends.

Asia Pacific Market To Register Fastest Growth Over 2019-2025

The regional market growth during the forecast timeline is owing to swift urbanization resulting in immense need for potable water. Apart from this, increase in the awareness pertaining to new water purification methods along with prominent bulge in the middle-income group populace will steer the growth of point-of-use water treatment systems industry in the Asia Pacific zone over the forecast period. Countries like India and China are projected to be the major demand pockets of the region during the upcoming years.

Key players profiled in the report include Coway, LG Electronics, Alticor, Pentair, Honeywell, BWT AG, Unilever, Panasonic, Toray, and Brita.

The global point-of-use water treatment systems market is segmented as follows:

By Device

Tabletop pitchers

Faucet-mounted filters

Countertop units

Under-the-sink filters

Under-the-sink (replacement filters, flow-through units, and water coolers)

By Technology

Reverse osmosis systems

Ultrafiltration systems

Distillation systems

Under-the-sink methods

Chlorination

UV radiation

Ozonation

Filtration methods

Activated carbon filters

Mechanical filters

Bio-sand filters

Ion exchange

Under-the-sink (nanofiltration, microfiltration, and electrolysis)

By Application

Residential

Non-residential

Commercial

Industrial

Healthcare

Educational institutes

Under-the-sink (stadiums, railway stations, and airports)

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

