Global Advanced Combat Helmet Market is projected to surpass $3.5 billion by 2025 with a striking CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period. The Market was valued at $2.4 billion in 2019.

Abstract

The global advanced combat helmet market value was estimated at 2.4 (USD Billion) in 2019 and is projected to hit 3.5 (USD Billion) by 2025 growing at a CAGR of nearly 8.2% during the period from 2019 to 2025. The report offers valuation and analysis of the advanced combat helmet market on a global as well as regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry competition, restraints, revenue estimates, avenues, current & emerging trends, and industry-validated market information. The report offers historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on value (USD Billion).

Introduction

Combat helmets have emerged since past many decades. In 1960s, aramid fibers were developed by DuPont and this class of synthetic fiber material was heat-resistant & strong and advertised under the trade name as Kevlar. This resulted in the production of Kevlar-based helmets by the U.S. Government. For instance, the personal armor system for ground troops or PASGT was first helmet that used Kevlar material. Moreover, these helmets were used by the defense personnel from 1980s to mid-2000 and are also utilized by few of the defense services. The advanced combat helmet is the U.S. Armys recent combat helmet that is utilized since mid-2000s.

However, department of defense in the U.S. is continually investing in research & development activities for enhancing the helmet performance by using high quality materials & effective design along with bringing improvement in the helmet manufacturing procedure. Recently enhanced combat helmet -a new helmet version & an improvement over advanced combat helmet -is likely to replace the advanced combat helmet in the near future.

Report Scope:

Report Metric

Details

Base Year

2018

Historical Data

2016 and 2017

Forecast period

2019-2025

Market Representation

Revenue provided in USD Billion and CAGR protected from 2019 to 2025

Segments Analyzed

By Application and By Region

Regions Analyzed

North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the RoW

Market Growth Dynamics

Escalating government requirement for ascertaining the soldier safety and countering terrorist attacks & insurgency will propel the growth of the advanced combat helmet industry over the forthcoming years. In addition to this, cross-order violations, internal problems, and riots or insurgencies in the country are anticipated to proliferate the demand for the advanced combat helmets globally.

Furthermore, massive product demand from law enforcement agencies and massive need for protecting soldiers from head injuries as a result of IED explosions and gunshots is anticipated to define the growth of advanced combat helmet over the forecasting years.

North America To Lead Overall Market Surge Over Forecast Timeline

The growth of the regional market over the forecast timeframe is owing to growing demand for lightweight & tactical helmets across the countries like the U.S. In addition to this, the government of Mexico is focusing on strengthening its military & defense sector through acceptance of new technologies This, in turn, is likely to generate ripples of growth in the region over the forthcoming years. Growing efforts made by the U.S. government to manufacture light weight advanced combat helmets offering similar protection as advanced combat helmets will amplify the growth of the industry in the U.S. as well as in the North American region.

Key players profiled in the report include BAE Systems, ArmorSource LLC, MKU Limited, Honeywell International Inc., Eagle Industries, Point Blank Enterprises Inc., DuPont, Ceradyne Inc., Morgan Advanced Material PLC, and Survitec Group.

The global advanced combat helmet market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Military & Defense

Law Enforcement

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

