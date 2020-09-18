Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Atrial Fibrillation Drugs market.

The global atrial fibrillation drugs market value is projected to hit 16.5 (USD Billion) by 2025 growing at a CAGR of nearly 4.4% during the period from 2019 to 2025. The report offers valuation and analysis of the atrial fibrillation drugs market on a global as well as regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry competition, restraints, revenue estimates, avenues, current & emerging trends, and industry-validated market information. The report offers historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on value (USD Billion).

Atrial fibrillation is the most common type of cardiac arrhythmia observed in medical fraternity and is the key cause of mortality & morbidity. It also results in hospital admissions and affects cardiac activity along with raising the risk of heart failure and myocardial infarction among the aging population. Elderly population suffering from chronic ailments has resulted in rise in the diagnosis of atrial fibrillation as the probability of occurrence of latter increases with the age. According to NCBI, atrial fibrillation is related to high risks including systemic embolism, transient ischemic attack, ischemic stroke, or even death.

Furthermore, atrial fibrillation is the result of abnormal electrical event occurring inside the heart atria. It is also categorized as tachyarrhythmia meaning fast heart rate. During atrial fibrillation, the problem arises in the natural pacemaker signals of heart and the rate of heart becomes fast and irregular causing palpitations or faint in the person. This is as a result of inability of the heart to pump blood to all parts of human internal system.

Additionally, the condition of tachyarrhythmia or fast & irregular heart rate can last for lesser than a week or even more than a week. Sometimes, it can last for over a year or can even be long lasting/permanent. Irregular heart rate can result in turbulent blood flow through heart causing blood clot, thereby leading to heart stroke. Apparently, atrial fibrillation can make the heart weak over the period.

Moreover, the risk aspects of atrial fibrillation comprise hypertension, coronary artery ailment, lung disease, hemodynamic stress, obstructive sleep apnea, huge alcohol intake, endocrine disorders, neurological disorders, advanced age, genetic defects, inflammation, and congenital heart disorder. Symptoms for atrial fibrillation can differ and may include breath shortness, chest pain, nausea, severe sweating, dizziness, and fatigue. Furthermore, atrial fibrillation can be treated with inoculation of anticoagulation medicines, intervening cardiac methods, heart rhythm control drugs, ablation, and cardioversion.

For large number of patients not requiring direct cardioversion intervention, anti- arrhythmic drug treatments are used. Apart from this, these drug therapies proficiently transform atrial fibrillation to normal sinus rhythm in patients when the drug dose is administered in patients quickly & adequately. All these aforementioned factors is anticipated to steer the market trends.

Moreover, Digoxin is utilized as a medication to slow the heart rate. However, it has proved less effective against hyperadrenergic subjects. Hence, calcium channel blockers like diltiasem & verapamil and beta blockers like metoprolol and esmolol are used for hyperadrenergic patients. These drugs are effective as compared to Digoxin.

In addition to this, Dronedarone drug is used for the patients with paroxysmal & persistent atrial fibrillation and is not used for the patients with heart failure history & having permanent atrial fibrillation. Apart from this, novel antithrombotic agents have the potential to prevent heart stroke in the subjects affected due to atrial fibrillation. All these aspects have translated into huge demand for the atrial fibrillation drugs.

According to NCBI, drugs can help in controlling heart rate and rhythm in patients with inception of atrial fibrillation. Additionally, anticoagulant medicines are used for atrial fibrillation patients who are more prone to blood clotting in their atria that can result in heart stroke. Moreover, patients having valvular atrial fibrillation are prescribed warfarin in anticoagulation therapy. This, in turn, is likely to enlarge the market scope and enhance the business space over the forecasting years.

As per NCBI study, Eplerenone, an mineralocorticoid receptor blocking drug, has proved to be successful in preventing the recurrence of atrial fibrillation in patients post catheter ablation procedure. Additionally, medical research study and clinical tests have proved that candesartan, an angiotensin receptor blocker, helps in reducing atrial fibrillation propensity. Additionally, apixaban also helps in effectively treating systemic embolism and avoiding heart stroke. All these factors will not only accentuate the market growth in the coming years but will generate lucrative business growth avenues & create new growth dimensions for the industry players over the coming years.

Some of the competitive moves made by the key participants are likely to leverage the growth of atrial fibrillation drugs industry. Let us discuss the few of them:

U.S. FDA approves AltaThera Pharmaceuticals LLCs Novel Sotalol IV Indications In Atrial Fibrillation Patients

In a major breakthrough witnessed in atrial fibrillation drugs industry, in March 2020, FDA approved new Sotalol IV indications in atrial fibrillation patients. The move is predicted to reduce the stay of patients in hospitals, thereby enhancing the patient satisfaction along with reducing their hospital costs. Reportedly, it will also benefit doctors and save hospital costs. Furthermore, the firm is likely to launch the new Sotalol IV indications in the second half of 2020.

North America To Contribute Notably Towards Overall Market Growth By 2025

The regional market growth over the forecast timeline is owing to massive surge in the geriatric population that is susceptible to valvular ailments. Apart from this, large-scale presence of major pharma firms like Bristol-Myers Squibb and Johnson & Johnson in the countries like the U.S. will further boost the regional market trends.

Key players profiled in the report include AtriCure Inc., CardioFocus Inc., Endoscopic Technologies Inc., Johnson & Johnson Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, Sanofi-Aventis, Biosense Webster Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Corporation, St. Jude Medical Inc., and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH.

