Abstract

The global Antimicrobial Textile market value was estimated at 9.5 (USD Billion) in 2019 and is projected to hit 12.8 (USD Billion) by 2025 growing at a CAGR of nearly 5.4% during the period from 2019 to 2025. The report offers valuation and analysis of the Antimicrobial Textile market on a global as well as regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry competition, restraints, revenue estimates, avenues, current & emerging trends, and industry-validated market information. The report offers historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on value (USD Billion).

Introduction

Bacteria develops new cell mechanisms and mutations in its DNA that supports & ensures its survival even in tough conditions. The changes also assist them in rapidly developing resistant traits against anti-biotic & metals and helps them in adapting to the climatic conditions through sharing of genes between its different species. Hence, to fight these microbes, the textile sector has developed antimicrobial clothes by adding bactericidal composites during the cloth production. Few of the antimicrobials agents used in textile finishing are biocides such as triclosan, N-halamines, metal nanoparticles, polyhexamethylene biguanide, polypyrrole, and quaternary ammonia composites.

Market Growth Dynamics

The insurgence of pandemic such as coronavirus is likely to generate huge demand for antimicrobial textiles over the coming years. Apart from this, the massive demand for personal protective equipment is predicted to drive the growth of antimicrobial textile market over the forthcoming years. Apart from this, the application of antimicrobial composites has increased drastically in the last few years. Its myriad application includes industrial fabrics exposed to awnings, tents, screens, upholstery in hospitals, underwear, hotel clothes, blankets, protective clothing, socks, bed sheets, sportswear, and transport fabrics. This, in turn, is likely to drive the growth of antimicrobial textile industry over the forthcoming years.

Furthermore, antimicrobial textiles also finds a spectrum of applications in home furnishing industry and food packaging sector. Moreover, many of the microbes that are involved in the textile contamination can result in pathogenic effects in human beings. Some of their species include E.coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Acinetobacter baumannii, Klebsiella pneumonia, and Staphylococcus aureus and they cause infection in humans. This has led to escalating demand for antimicrobial agents in textiles sector in the recent times.

Moreover, the massive use of antimicrobial textiles in hospitals as medical equipment along with its usage as sports or underwear clothing for health & hygiene purpose is projected to enhance the product popularity. The market demand is also influenced by the large-scale utility of the antimicrobial textiles in the animal feed industry. Apparently, massive use of chitosan as a natural biopolymer and a naturally derived antimicrobial agent in textiles will boost the market trends.

Some of the competitive moves made by the key players are likely to impact the growth of antimicrobial textile industry. Let us discuss the few of them:

HeiQ Materials AG Launches HeiQ Viroblock NPJ03 system

In a major move to combat coronavirus, in March 2020, HeiQ -a Switzerland-based textile tech and solutions provider- has developed HeiQ Viroblock NPJ03, an antiviral & antimicrobial fabric treating technology that has proven to be effectual against coronavirus during testing of face masks. As per the company sources, the new technology will reduce viral infection by nearly 99.99% in humans apart from improving the efficacy of the untreated face masks. For the record, Chinese mask manufacturer Suzhou Bolisi has adopted the new technology. Reportedly, the masks treated with HeiQ Viroblock NPJ03 technology are predicted to be available in April 2020.

Fabiosys Innovations Develops Infection-Proof Clothes To Avoid Hospital Acquired Infections

In March 2020, an Indian Startup firm Fabiosys Innovations has produced infection proof clothes to avoid hospital acquired infections that spread due to human or patient interaction with polluted surfaces. Reportedly, these clothes kill nearly 99.99% of pathogens within one or two hours after its contact with the fabrics.

North America To Account For Major Market Share By 2025

The growth of the regional market over the forecast timeline is owing to growing consumer awareness about the hygiene witnessed in the population of the countries like the U.S. Furthermore, extensive focus by the manufacturers on research activities pertaining to the launching of new fabrics with bactericidal properties for curbing microbe contamination in fabrics and thereby preventing hazardous effects on the wearers health will enhance the product scope in the region.

Key players profiled in the report include LifeThreads LLC, Smith & Nephew PLC, Unitika Ltd., Trevira GmbH, Herculite Inc., Vestagen Protective Technologies Inc., Milliken & Co., PurThreads Technologies Inc., Thai Acrylic Fibre Co. Ltd., and Sinterama.

The global antimicrobial textile market is segmented as follows:

By Active Agents

Synthetic organic compounds

Metal & metallic salts

Bio-Based

By Application

Medical textile

Commercial textile

Home textile

Apparels

Industrial textile

Others (construction textile, socks & shoe inserts, packaging, agriculture, transportation)

By Fabric

Cotton

Polyester

Polyamide

Others (polyethylene, polypropylene, acrylic, cellulose acetate)

By Finishing Techniques

Exhaust

Pad-Dry-Cure

Spraying

Foam Finishing Method

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

