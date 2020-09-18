Global Temporary Power Market Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Trends, Applications, And Growth Forecast To 2028

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Temporary Power Market market.

Global Temporary Power Market: Overview

Temporary electrical power system is an independent source which supports power supply in blackouts and power outage. Temporary power sources consist of battery sets or generators and can be powered by hydrogen fuel cells, diesel, and gasoline.

Global Temporary Power Market: Dynamics

Temporary power market growth is driven by factors such as the need for adequate power supply, advancements in aging grid infrastructure, and increasing construction and infrastructural activities across the globe. In addition, increasing demand for renewable energy sources and rising expenditure in the construction sector are some of the factors expected to support growth of the target. In addition, rapid urbanization, industrialization, economic development, along with rising energy demand are some other factors expected to boost growth of the global market over the forecast period.

However, lack of power infrastructure in developing regions and rising focus on renewable energy may hamper growth of the temporary power market.

Recent trend observed in the target market is temporary power systems are rented on contractual basis. In addition, mobile and portable installations of temporary power systems expected to create a potential opportunity for the target market.

Global Temporary Power Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the diesel generators segment is projected to account for major revenue share in the global market. Furthermore, hybrid and gas generators are mostly preferred in US, UK, and Canada, due to developed gas distribution network.

Among the end use segments, the construction & mining segment is anticipated to register significant growth rate in the target market.

Among the power rating segments, the above 600 kW rating segment is estimated to account for major revenue share, and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Global Temporary Power Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to hold major market share in the global temporary power market. This is attributed to low rate of electrification, scarcity of power, and poor grid infrastructure in the region. increase in the number of planned events and growth in the transmission & distribution in emerging countries such as China and India are some of the factors expected to further fuel growth of the target market. In addition, ongoing development activities in various sectors such as infrastructure, commercial, and residential is estimated to propel growth of the target market. Whereas, stringent environmental regulations for carbon emissions is projected to shift focus toward renewable energy sources.

The market in North America is anticipated to account for significant share in terms of revenue in the upcoming period, owing to increasing demand for power backup devices and utilization of hybrid power solutions that includes both permanent and temporary power system in countries such as US and Canada.

Global Temporary Power Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Diesel

Gas

Others (Duel fuel and solar)

Segmentation by End-use:

Utilities

Oil& Gas

Construction & Mining

Manufacturing

Segmentation by Power Rating:

Less Than 80 Kw Power Rating

81 Kw“280 Kw Rating

281 Kw“600 Kw Rating

Above 600 Kw Rating

