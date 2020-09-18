Global Anthocyanin Market Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Trends, Applications, And Growth Forecast To 2028

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Anthocyanin Market market.

Global Anthocyanin Market: Overview

Anthocyanin is red to blue color which are water-soluble phytochemicals. This anthocyanin is odorless and flavorless flavonoid that are mostly found in most of the vegetables and fruits including cabbage, purple grapes, berries, and beets. It acts as an anti-allergic, anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, antioxidant, microcirculation improvement. There are many plants that are rich in anthocyanin such as blueberry, raspberry, black rice, and black soybean. Anthocyanin powder is used as one of the coloring agent in different food products and beverages. Consumption of anthocyanin is helpful in reducing obesity in human beings.

Global Anthocyanin Market: Dynamics

Rising awareness about the health benefits of anthocyanin and increasing number of applications in different industries are the major factors expected to drive the growth of the global anthocyanin market. In addition, changing lifestyle and increasing disposable income are one of the other factors expected to drive demand of the target market. Furthermore, rising in purchasing power of consumers have helped increase the consumption of anthocyanin-rich food products are the factors drive the growth of the global anthocyanin market over the fore coming years. However, rising demand for synthetic anthocyanin and high cost of the raw materials are factors that hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Increasing growth in import and export of anthocyanin along with increasing support sectors are further fueling the market growth. This is among one of the trend which are observed in the global anthocyanin market.

Global Anthocyanin Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segment, the cyanidin segment is dominating over the forecast period due to widely available in many fruits and veggies and Cardiovascular disease and risk factors, such as high blood pressure and hardening of the arteries. Among the end use segment, food and beverage segment is dominating over the forecast period due to the of increasing number of applications of anthocyanin in a variety of food and beverage products is vast as compared to applications in other end-use industries. Among the source segment, fruit segment is dominating over the forecast period due to increasing consumption of fruits among the health conscious individuals.

Global Anthocyanin Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, the North America market accounts for the major market share and is expected to drive growth over the forecast period as this region. This is primarily attributed to the growing inclination of the consumers for naturally resultant antioxidants and increasing natural viscosity modifiers and colorants demand in countries in this region. Asia Pacific market is likely to register the fastest growth in the near future due to shifting consumer preferences for healthy packaged food products and increasing healthy product demand in form of beverage and capsules in China and India is a factor expected to drive the growth of the target market in the Asia Pacific region.

Global Anthocyanin Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type:

Cyanidin

Delphinidin

Pelargonidin

Peonidin

Petunidin

Malvidin

Segmentation by end use:

Food & Beverage Industry

Bakery & Confectionary

Dairy Products

Beverages

Soup, Sauces & Spreads

Others

Nutraceutical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Personal Care and Cosmetic Industry

Animal Feed

Segmentation by source:

Fruits

Vegetables

Flowers

Legumes & Cereal

