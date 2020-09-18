Global Xanthan Gum Market Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, And Forecast To 2028

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Xanthan Gum Market market.

Global Xanthan Gum Market: Overview

Xanthan gum is a water-soluble natural gum made by bacterial fermentation and used as an extender, stabilizer, or binder in food and others. It has excellent stabilizing and thickening properties that helps to suspend solid particles and prevent oil separation. Xanthan gum helps to lower blood sugar, reduce cholesterol, treat dry mouth, and supports gastrointestinal function.

Global Xanthan Gum Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for xanthan gum from various industries such as food & beverages and oil & gas is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global xanthan gum market in the next coming years. In addition, increasing demand for processed and convenience food is another factor expected to further fuel growth of the global market to a significant extent over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing oil well drilling projects across the globe and growing demand from pharmaceutical industry owing to its therapeutic properties are other factors further boosting demand for xanthan gum in the target market.

Availability of substitutes such as chia seeds, psyllium fiber, guar gum, etc. is a major factor restraining growth of the global xanthan gum market. In addition, stringent regulations and statutes regarding anti-dumping of xanthan gum in various countries is another factor expected to hamper growth of the global market.

Increasing activities and investments for R&D in pharmaceutical and oil & gas industries are factors expected to create new opportunities for players operating in the target market.

Global Xanthan Gum Market: Segment Analysis

Among form segments, the dry segment is projected to account for significant growth in terms of revenue in the target market. Among function segments, the thickeners segment is expected to account for significant revenue share in the target market, owing to its unique properties.

Among application segments, the food & beverages segment is expected to register major revenue share and projected to grow at a faster rate in the target market. This can be attributed to increasing demand for processed and convenience food across the globe.

Global Xanthan Gum Market: Region Analysis

The North America market dominates the global xanthan gum market in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance in the next 10 years. Rapid industrialization, coupled with increasing development in oil & gas industry, and government initiatives for various exploration activities are major factors driving growth of the North America xanthan gum market. The Europe market is expected to account for considerable revenue share in the global market in years to come. Increasing demand from food & beverages industry is a key factor expected to drive growth of the Europe xanthan gum market. The Asia Pacific xanthan gum market is expected to register fastest growth rate in the global market in the next 10 years, owing to increasing population, high spending capacity, rising demand for convenience food. In addition, increasing government funding in pharmaceutical & personal care industries in countries such as China, India, and others is another factor expected to drive growth of the Asia Pacific market.

Global Xanthan Gum Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Form:

Dry

Liquid

Segmentation on the Basis of Function:

Thickeners

Stabilizers

Gelling Agents

Fat Replacers

Coating Materials

Others

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care

Others (Adhesives, Textiles, and Others)

