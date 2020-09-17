Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Security Orchestration Market market.

Global Security Orchestration Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global security orchestration market report has been segmented on the basis of component, organization size, deployment mode, industry vertical, and region.

Global Security Orchestration Market: Overview

Security orchestration refers to the process of collaborating and integrating people, processes, and technology in an effective way. Security orchestration is adopted primarily to strengthen the security framework of an organization. It powers security automation and streamlines security processes. Security orchestration is achieved by connecting disparate security tools and technologies together, streamlining the security processes in the workflow, and by maintaining a balance between human intervention and machine-powered security automation.

Global Security Orchestration Market: Dynamics

Increasing incidence of cyber-attacks across the various industry verticals is a key factor to drive the growth of the global security orchestration market owing to its ability to streamline the detection, response, and remediation of threats in an automated way.

Increasing adoption of security orchestration by banking and insurance companies in developing and developed countries is among some of the major factors to boost the growth of the target market owing to its capability to rescue complex and reactive processes.

Growing demand for BYOD is resulting into high adoption of security orchestration by small and medium scale enterprises owing to its ability to translates complex processes into streamlined workflows.

However, lack of awareness regarding security orchestration among industry verticals and rising sophisticated cyber threats are major factors that would decline the growth of the target market.

Furthermore, the proliferation of cloud computing is a challenging factor that could hamper the growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Global Security Orchestration Market: Segment Analysis

Small and medium-sized enterprises segment, among the organization size segments, is expected to dominate in the target market owing to increasing adoption of security orchestration by these enterprises. This is attributed to its ability to respond to malicious events or activities quickly and effectively.

Global Security Orchestration Market: Region Analysis

The security orchestration market in North America is expected to dominate the global market. Increasing cyber-attacks from the recent past and high budget of government institutes towards improvising and enhancing infrastructure security are factors expected to support the growth of the target market in this region.

The security orchestration market in Asia Pacific is expected to contribute a high revenue share in the global market. Rising number of small and medium scale enterprises in this region and increasing digitalization activities to enhance the threat responsive systems are factors expected to support the growth of the target market in this region.

The security orchestration market in Europe is projected to contribute significant revenue growth in the global market. Whereas, the security orchestration market in Latin America is expected to register substantial growth in the global market in the coming 10 years.

Furthermore, the security orchestration market in Middle East & Africa is expected to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the potential market owing to increasing urbanization and rapidly growing information technology sector in this region.

Global Security Orchestration Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Component:

Solution

Services

Segmentation by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Segmentation by Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-Premises

Segmentation by Industry Vertical:

Energy and Utilities

Retail and Commerce

Media and Entertainment

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunications

Others (Manufacturing, Travel and Hospitality, Transportation and Logistics, Food & Beverage, Healthcare and Life Sciences, etc.)

