Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market: Overview

Wi-Fi analytics is a software that is installed on servers in order to gather data from Wi-Fi networks, and Wi-Fi devices such as laptops and smartphones. This data gathered/ collected includes detailed information regarding device and customer behavior. Analytics over this data is performed by Wi-Fi analytics which provides patterns on customers or devices that are in location covered by the Wi-Fi network. Wi-Fi analytics is the most important source of business intelligence which offers tools that turn terabytes of Wi-Fi data into powerful decision-making insights.

Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market: Dynamics

Increasing digitalization among various industries owing to evolving technologies is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global market.

Increasing competition with online businesses has proliferated growth of instant services. Thus, Wi-Fi technology and products have seen a spontaneous growth from the recent past. This is among some of the major factor expected to support growth of the target market.

Penetration of smartphone devices has increased the need for internet almost all places, thus various stores offer Wi-Fi services. When analytics is used to these services it helps stores and build a detailed customer profiles that offers better understandability on customers are behaving within the space. This is a factor expected to fuel growth of the target market in the near future.

Moreover, rising significance of big data analytics among brick-and-mortar businesses is also a factor expected to support the market growth across the globe.

Furthermore, complexities that are associated with data collection and integrating from omnipresent platforms is a major challenging factor that would restraint growth of the target market to a certain extent.

However, rising concerns associated with data privacy issues among individuals and government bodies is a key factors that would hamper growth of the global market to a certain extent.

Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market: Segment Analysis

Among the component segments, the services segment is expected to register high revenue growth in the global market. Moreover, among the deployment mode segments, the cloud segment is expected to dominate in the global market. This segment growth is attributed to clouds benefits such as flexibility in capacity, automated updates on software, security, and many others.

Among the industry vertical segments, retail and consumer goods segment is expected to dominate in the global market. This is due to growing demand to boost business performance and to discover and implement best practices that will help a business grow in the near future.

Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market: Region Analysis

The Wi-Fi analytics market in Asia Pacific is projected to contribute a significant revenue growth in the global market owing to increasing adoption of products and services by small and large businesses. Thus the market in Asia Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR among the all regions over the forecast period.

Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Component:

Solutions

Services

Segmentation by Deployment Mode:

On-Premises

Cloud

Segmentation by Location Type:

Indoor Location

Outdoor Location

Segmentation by Industry Vertical:

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Retail and Consumer Goods

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Information Technology and Telecommunications

Others (Government, Manufacturing, Sports, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Energy and Utilities, Travel and Hospitality, Food & Beverage, Commercial, etc.)

