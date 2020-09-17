Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Caraway Seed Market market.

Global Caraway Seed Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global caraway seed market report has been segmented on the basis of form, application, and region.

Global Caraway Seed Market: Overview

Caraway seed is also known as Persian cumin seed, which is a spice used in various savory dishes such as pickles, soups, salads, etc. Caraway seed is used for producing edible oil in order to use in several food products. Caraway seed oil is used for the treatment of candida infections and fungus infections. Caraway seed is widely used in medicinal formulations for treating digestive problems such as appetite loss, bloating, and mild spasms of stomach and intestines. In addition, it is used as a flavoring agent in mouthwash and toothpaste.

Global Caraway Seed Market: Dynamics

Growing awareness for caraway seed owing to its several health benefits such as improves diabetic condition and cognitive functioning, and helps in formation of red blood cell. This is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global market. Rising demand for caraway seed supplements including fennel, anise, and cumin is another factor expected to boost the demand for caraway seed market. In addition, increasing demand for ready-to-eat snacks, coupled with convenience foods, and growing demand for caraway seed as an ingredient in cookies, cakes, and other bakery products, are among the major factors expected to fuel growth of the global caraway seed market in the near future. Moreover, increasing demand for caraway seed in personal care and cosmetics products such as lotions, soaps, and perfumes is expected to drive the revenue growth of the global market.

However, availability of other substitute is a factor expected to hamper demand for caraway seed and restrain growth of the global market.

Global Caraway Seed Market: Segment Analysis

Among the form segments, the powder segment is expected to account for major revenue share contribution in the global market owing to its various application including cheese, baking, cake, rye bread, stew, and goulash. In addition, the seed powder has medicinal property which helps to reduce gastrointestinal pains and relieve flatulence. The whole seed segment is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in the target market in terms of revenue contribution, due to increasing use in pickles, salads, and soups.

Among the application segments, the food & beverage segment is expected to register significant growth rate in the next 10 years owing to increasing use of caraway seed in baked cookies, savory dishes, etc.

Global Caraway Seed Market: Region Analysis

The Europe caraway seed market is expected to contribute significant share in terms of revenue in the global market, due to rising demand for caraway seed in the pharmaceutical and food industries. In addition, increasing awareness for caraway seed among the health-conscious population is another factor expected to support revenue growth of the global market. The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to register substantial growth, due to increasing demand for condiments and spices in various food products. Rapid urbanization, high disposable income, and presence of major producers of caraway seed are factors expected to drive revenue growth of the target market in Asia Pacific region.

Global Caraway Seed Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Form:

Whole Seed

Powder

Segmentation by Application:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic

Personal Care

