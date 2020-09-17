Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the CBD Skin Care Products Market market.

Global CBD Skin Care Products Market: Overview

CBD is known as cannabidiol and it is a naturally occurred plant compound that is derived from a plant called cannabis. Also, CBD skin care products are very effective and safe for all skin types and also the several types of CBD skin care products are helpful for the skin dryness, acne, skin sensitivity, and inflammatory skin conditions. In addition, these products are mainly used to enhance skin health and are very popular and most preferable skin care products across the globe.

Global CBD Skin Care Products Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for CBD skin care products among individuals due to its vitamin-rich nature, antibacterial, restorative, anti-aging solutions, and other properties is a key factor projected to drive growth of the target market during the forecast period. In addition, rising preference for cannabis beauty products in developing and developed countries due to growing awareness about its various medical properties including healing properties associated with it. This is another factor expected to propel growth of the global CBD skin care products over the forecast period.

The increasing popularity of various types of CBD skin care products such as CBD serums, creams, moisturizers, oil, cleansers, and others across the globe and rising availability of CBD skin care product on e-commerce portals. These are major factor expected to boost growth of the target market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing inclination towards the CBD skin care products among individuals suffering from psoriasis, acne, eczema, dry skin, and other skin problems resulting in the growing demand for CBD skin care products across the globe. This is another factor projected to proliferate growth of the CBD skin care products market.

Furthermore, rising automation in CBD skin care products manufacturing processes in the personal care industry and rising number of CBD skin care products manufacturers in many regions of the globe are among other factors expected to fuel the growth of the global CBS skin care products market in the next 10 years.

However, the availability of CBD skin care products alternatives in the market is the key factor expected to hamper growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Global CBD Skin Care Products Market: Segment Analysis

Increasing preference for CBD oil among consumers across the globe due to various properties associated with this oil such as antioxidant, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and anti-aging and restorative solutions. This is the primary factor driving the revenue growth of the CBD oil segment among the product type segments.

Among the distribution channel, the e-commerce segment is forested to register major growth in the target market, owing to several facilities provided by the e-commerce industry to the consumers such as easy products exchange and return, attractive product discount, prime membership, easy shopping, and others.

Global CBD Skin Care Products Market: Region Analysis

The North America CBD skin care products market accounted for major revenue share and is expected to dominate the target market over the forecast period. The high presence of CBD skin care products manufacturers and high demand for luxury CBD skin care products among individuals in many countries in this region. The market in the Asia Pacific and Europe is projected to register lucrative growth in the global market, owing to high adoption of CBD beauty products among consumers suffering from various skin problems and rising CBD products manufacturers in the various countries in these regions. The market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America are estimated to witness average growth in terms of revenue, owing to the rising popularity of several types of CBD skin care products among consumers in the countries in these regions.

Global CBD Skin Care Products Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

CBD Creams and Moisturizers

CBD Serums

CBD Oil

CBD Sunscreens

CBD Cleansers

Segmentation by Distribution channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Pharmacy and Drug Stores

E-commerce

Specialty Outlets

