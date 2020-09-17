Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Garlic Extract Market market.

The global garlic extract market report has been segmented as per product form, application, sales channel, and region.

Global Garlic Extract Market: Overview

The garlic extract used as a substitute for garlic and various garlic extract product form such as powder, paste, oil, and granulated is most preferable ingredient across the globe. The garlic extract associated with antioxidant, antibacterial, anti-fungal properties and is largely used in the pharmaceutical, food, and cosmetic industries across the globe. Largely the garlic extract used as an ingredient in the food and beverage industry across the globe. In addition, the various garlic extract form easily available in the market at affordable prices.

Global Garlic Extract Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of garlic extract among various industries is a key factor projected to drive growth of the global market during the forecast period. In addition, growing demand for garlic extract in the pharmaceutical sector due to various properties associated with it such as anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, antioxidant is another factor expected to proliferate growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Increasing awareness among individuals about various beneficial properties associated with it such as strengthening the immune system, reducing cholesterol, improve bone health, and others resulting in the growing demand for garlic extract across the globe. This is another factor projected to support growth of the global garlic extract market. In addition, growing demand for garlic extract at a wide range to enhance food items flavor in the food industry is another factor forecasted to proliferate growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, growing adoption of garlic extract especially among working population while cooking several food items and increasing penetration of various form of garlic extract on e-commerce portals are other factor expected to propel growth of the target market.

However, rising incidences of garlic allergy among individual are the major factor projected to hamper growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Global Garlic Extract Market: Segment Analysis

The rapid adoption of paste form of garlic extract among various hotels, restaurants, and others as the main cooking ingredient to enhance food flavor is one of the primary factors growing revenue growth of the pasted segment among the product form segments.

Among the application, the food and beverage industry segment is forecasted to witness the highest growth in the global garlic extract market, owing to high use of garlic extract as a primary ingredient for the preparation of various food products including fast foods.

Global Garlic Extract Market: Region Analysis

The Asia Pacific garlic extract market accounted for the highest revenue share and is expected to dominate the target market over the forecast period. High adoption of garlic extract in cooking process among food industry and high adoption of garlic extract as an additive in shampoo and other cosmetic products in the emerging countries such as India, China, and Japan in this region. The market in North America and Europe are is projected to witness substantial growth in the global market, owing to the rising consumption of garlic flavored fast foods in the countries in these regions. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are estimated to register average revenue growth, attributable to high awareness about various health properties associated with it among consumers in countries in these regions.

Global Garlic Extract Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Form:

Paste

Powder

Oil

Granulated

Segmentation by Application:

Cosmetics Industry

Food and Beverage Industry

Pharmaceutical

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

E-commerce

