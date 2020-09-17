Global Spinal Implants Market research report estimates a considerable growth of market in percentage during the forecast period of 2020-2026. This report also explains market definitions, classifications, applications, and engagements in the Healthcare industry. In addition, the scope of this market report can be broadened from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players, cost & profit of the specified market regions. Spinal Implants Market report is very consistent as all the data and information regarding the Healthcare industry is derived via authentic sources such as websites, journals, annual reports of the companies, and magazines.
Global spinal implants market is registering a substantial CAGR of 6.58% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the technological upgradations in spine surgery and surging aging and obese population globally which is increasing the figure of spine deformities.
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global spinal implants market are Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet, Alphatec Spine Inc., K2M Inc., RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., Stryker, Orthofix Holdings Inc., NuVasive Inc., DePuy Synthes, Globus Medical Inc., Aesculap Inc., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Centinel Spine LLC, Spineart, Reliance Medical Systems, Paradigm Spine, Premia Spine, Exactech Inc., Aesculap Implant Systems LLC, Lumitex Inc., SpineFrontier Inc., Life Spine Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation among others.
Market Definition: Global Spinal Implants Market
There is a prevalence of spinal disorders globally which is driving the need for implants. These are instruments which are used at the time of spinal surgery to facilitate fusion, stabilize, correct deformities and strengthen the spine. The spinal implants are made of metals such as stainless steel or titanium and are available in different sizes according to the requirement for treatment. It is also categorized into hooks, cages, pedicles screw, plates and rods. There is a lot of research done to refine implants to improve patient outcomes.
Segmentation: Global Spinal Implants Market
Spinal Implants Market : By Configuration
- Spinal Fusion Devices
- Non-Fusion Devices/Motion Preservation Devices
- Vertebral Compression Fracture (VCF) Treatment Devices
- Spinal Bone Stimulators
- Spine Biologics
Spinal Implants Market : By Procedure
- Open Surgery
- Minimally Invasive Surgery
- Others
Spinal Implants Market : By Material
- Titanium
- Titanium-Alloy
- Stainless Steel
- Plastic
- Others
Spinal Implants Market : By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Spinal Implants Market:
- In June 2019, NuVasive Inc. has announced the launch of new product Modulus TLIF-O. It is a titanium spine implant made for transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion procedure. With this launch, the company will expand the product portfolio as well as increase its market share.
- In May 2019, Medtronic announced its acquisition of Titan Spine. The acquisition will expand the product portfolio of Medtronic and it will also strengthen its market share. This deal will establish Medtronic as a key innovator in spinal surgical procedural solutions and it will increase the goodwill in the market.
Spinal Implants Market : Drivers
- The growing geriatric and obese population is driving the growth of the market
- The surging prevalence of spinal disorders is fueling the growth of the market
- The spinal surgery has undergone some innovations which has led to market growth
- The minimally invasive surgery has gained interest among the surgeon which is contributing to the growth of the market
- The bone grafting products is going under technological innovations and developments which is contributing to the growth of the market
Spinal Implants Market : Restraints
- Due to stringent compliances and regulatory approval procedure is restraining the growth of the market
- The unfavorable reimbursement scenario is hampering the growth of the market
- The treatment procedural cost are increased which act as a hindrance in the market growth
Features mentioned in the report
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- To get a comprehensive overview of the Spinal Implants Market.
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- In-depth market segmentation
- Competitive landscape of Spinal Implants Market
