Global Strapping Machine Market: Overview

Strapping also is known as branding and bundling and the strapping machine is the most important component in the packaging industry. The strapping machines are used to place strap or band around the packages to provide and hold security and closure to the several packages. Packaging plays a very important role to attract consumers and nowadays many companies spending a huge amount on the product packaging. In addition, the various types of strapping machines such as fully automatic, automatic, and semi-automatic are largely used in various industries such as electronics, food and beverage, printing, construction, and others across the globe. The strapping machine is the best solution to various industries for their product packaging and the several types of strapping machines used for holding together bundles, packages, and boxes to protect them from the external damage during packaging and shipping.

Global Strapping Machine Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for strapping machine among various industries such as construction, electronics, printing, food and beverage, and others and increasing preference for technologically advanced strapping machines across the globe. These are major factor expected to drive growth of the global strapping machine market over the forecast period. In addition, rapid industrialization across the globe and expanding food and beverage, construction, and other industries especially in emerging economies resulting in the growing demand for strapping machine across the globe. These are some other factors that are projected to boost growth of the target market.

Growing packaging industry in developed and developing countries and rising demand for industrial packaging products such as totes, intermediate bulk containers, crates among various end-use industries are among other factors forecasted to support growth of the target market. In addition, increasing demand for automatic, semi-automatic, and fully automatic strapping machines in various industries to raise cost efficiency and package safety is key factor expected to fuel growth of the global strapping machine market.

Furthermore, high focus on the development of technologically advanced strapping machine by major strapping machine manufacturer is another factor projected to propel growth of the global strapping machine market in the near future.

However, high cost associated with the strapping machine is key factor expected to restraint growth of the target market.

Global Strapping Machine Market: Segment Analysis

Increasing demand for polypropylene (PP) strapping material across the globe due to rising product shelf life is the primary factor driving substantial growth of the polypropylene (PP) segment among the material segments.

The rapid adoption of the semi-automatic strapping machine in various industries due to various benefits associated with it such as easy installation, automated operations, cost-effectiveness, and others is a major factor driving revenue growth of the semi-automatic segment among the product type segments.

Among the end-user, the food and beverage industry segment is projected to register the fastest growth in the target market, owing to the high adoption of strapping machines in the food and beverage industry.

Global Strapping Machine Market: Region Analysis

The Asia Pacific market holds major revenue share in the global market followed by the North America market and is projected to dominate the target market, owing to the high presence of strapping machine company and rising expansion of packaging industries in various countries in these regions. Markets in the Middle East & Africa, Europe, and Latin America are expected to witness moderate growth in terms of revenue, owing to growing industrialization in countries such as Franc, Germany, UK, Russia, Mexico, Brazil, Israel, and South Africa in these regions.

Global Strapping Machine Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Fully Automatic

Segmentation by Material:

Polyester

Steel

Polypropylene (PP)

Others (Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Polyvinyl chloride (PVC))

Segmentation by End User:

Electronics Industry

Food and Beverage Industry

Printing Industry

Household appliances

Others (Building and Construction, Postal, and Lumber)

Segmentation by Application:

Binding

Bundling

Packaging

