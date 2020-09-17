Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global fruit & vegetable ingredients market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, source, application, and region.

Global Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market: Overview

Fruits and vegetables are essential part of daily diet, owing to need to consume various nutrients and vitamins to fulfil energy needs of body.

Global Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market: Dynamics

Increasing awareness regarding health benefits associated with consumption of healthy food is one of the key factors expected to drive growth of the global market. Rapidly growing processed food and beverages industry is fueling demand for fruit and vegetable ingredients, which in turn is driving growth of the target market. Growing demand for on-the-go healthy food coupled with busy lifestyle of the working population is resulting into growth of the global market. Availability of food products is various forms and types such as powders, purees and paste, concentrates, etc. is another factor anticipated to augment growth of the global market. In addition, manufacturers are concentrating on launching new organic and healthy fruit and vegetable-based products in order to increase sales and expand their respective product portfolios, which will further propel market growth during the forecast period.

Global Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market: Segmental Analysis

The concentrates segment among the product type segments is projected to contribute significant revenue share in the global market. This can be attributed to major demand from the beverages industry and for other food related applications.

Among the application segments, the beverages segment is anticipated to register significant growth, owing to growing consumption of non-alcoholic beverages and health drinks.

The fruits segment is expected to account for majority revenue shares of global market, among the source segments, owing to growing awareness regarding various health benefits offered by fruits and fruit-based food items.

Global Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market: Regional Analysis

Fruit & vegetable ingredients market in Asia Pacific is projected to account for significant revenue share in the target market, and can be attributed to strong base of the global food and manufacturing industry. In addition, continuously changing buying patterns of consumers and rising inclination towards healthy lifestyle are among some other factors expected to augment market growth. Moreover, growing spending on healthy food products coupled with increasing disposable income are some additional factors anticipated to propel growth of the target market. Increasing consumption of fruit-based health drinks among health conscious population is another factor projected to support the revenue growth of the target market in this region. North America market is expected to register substantial growth, owing to increasing consumption of fruits. For instance, according to report published by United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), apples and oranges are most frequently consumed fruits in the Americas. In addition, Americans consumed an average of 116.6 pounds of fresh and processed fruit per person in 2016; whereas, consumption of apple juices was 14.1 pounds (1.6 gallons) per person the same year.

Global Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Concentrates

Pastes & Purees

NFC Juices

Pieces & Powders

Segmentation by Application:

Beverages

Bakery & Confectionery Products

T.E. Products

Dairy & Dairy Products

Soups & Sauces

Functional Food

Segmentation by Source:

Fruits

Vegetables

