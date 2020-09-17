Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Artificial Intelligence Chip Market market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global artificial intelligence chip market report has been segmented on the basis of sensor type, technology, application, end user, and region.

Global Artificial Intelligence Chip Market: Overview

Artificial intelligence chips, also known as AI chips are computer or microprocessor system designed to accelerate artificial neural networks, machine learning, internet of things, algorithms, sensor or data-driven tasks. They are available in silicon and with integrated machine learning and artificial technology. Various types of artificial intelligence chips are designed for different tasks.

Global Artificial Intelligence Chip Market: Dynamics

Growing requirement for an efficient system to solve complex mathematical and algorithmic problems is a major factor driving growth of the global artificial intelligence chip market. In addition, increasing demand for artificial intelligence chips in robotics for automation is another factor fueling growth of the global market. Artificial intelligence can be used for tasks that are hazardous for human life is another factor supporting growth of the target market.

Furthermore, increasing use of artificial intelligence chips in the IT industry is also a factor propelling growth of the global market. They can perform various tasks in very less time and also used for cloud computing. Moreover, growing quantum computing and increasing investment in artificial intelligence are some of the factors are expected to boost growth of the global artificial intelligence chip market in the near future.

However, the lack of a skilled workforce is a factor expected to hamper growth of the global artificial intelligence chip market. Additionally, concerns regarding data security is another factor that could affect growth of the target market in the near future. Nevertheless, increasing smart cities and smart homes in various countries can create high revenue growth opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Artificial Intelligence Chip Market: Segment Analysis

Among the application segments, the machine learning segment dominates the global market in terms of revenue and is anticipated maintain its position in the near future. Increasing adoption of machine learning in engineering, finance, and healthcare sectors is a factor driving growth of this segment in the global market.

Global Artificial Intelligence Chip Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, the market in North America accounts for major share in terms of revenue and is expected to lucrative growth over the forecast period. Presence of prominent players and increasing investment in AI technology especially in the US are factors expected to drive the growth of the target market in the region. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to register fastest growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Growing digitalization coupled with increasing preference for smart devices among consumers are some factors fueling growth of the target market in the Asia Pacific region. In terms of revenue, the market in Latin America anticipated to register average growth over the forecast period, followed by the Middle East and Africa in the global artificial intelligence chip market.

Global Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

ASIC

CPU

GPU

FPGA

Others (include GPGPU, Human Brain, etc.)

Segmentation by Technology:

Multi-Chip Module

System-In-Package (SIP)

System-On-Chip (SoC)

Others

Segmentation by Application:

Speech Recognition

Text to Speech

Speech to Text

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Classification and Clustering

Translation

Information Extraction

Machine Learning

Predictive Analysis

Deep Learning

Others

Robotic Process Automation

Others (include Scheduling, Planning, etc.)

Segmentation by End User:

Healthcare

Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI)

Media and Advertising

Automotive and Transportation

IT and Telecom

Others (include Robotics, Semiconductor, etc.)

