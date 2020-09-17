Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Sulfur Fertilizers Market market.

The global sulfur fertilizers market report has been segmented on the basis of type, formulation, crop type, and region.

Global Sulfur Fertilizers Market: Overview

Sulfur is an essential nutrient for plant nutrition. It is abundantly available in nature and helps for the development of chlorophyll that aids in photosynthesis via which plants produce sugars, starch, oils, vitamins, fats, and other. It improves quality, increases crop yields, and also improves oil and protein percentage in conventional agriculture crops.

Global Sulfur Fertilizers Market: Dynamics

The global sulfur fertilizers market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for improving crop productivity and reduction of agricultural reactive nitrogen and sulfur emissions. Increasing crop prices along with increasing demand for fertilizers are some factors estimated to boost the consumption of sulfur fertilizers. Also, increasing sulfur deficiency in soil is expected to drive growth of the market. In Addition, the favorable weather condition is expected to increase demand for fertilizers in major agricultural regions. Furthermore, rising global demand for food is also anticipated to propel the market. Moreover, increasing the need for supplemental sulfur is expected to drive the target market in the forecast period. As per the document published by statistica, the annual demand for sulfur fertilizer is expected to reach some 69 Mn metric tons at the end of 2020.

However, an increase in the development of organic food consumption, fluctuating commodity prices, and lower farm incomes are some major factors expected to restrain growth of the target market.

A recent trend observed in the target market is farmers and governments investing in agriculture to increase production and productivity.

Global Sulfur Fertilizers Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the sulfate fertilizers segment is estimated to hold the major market share in the global market.

Among the formulation segments, the dry formulation segment is estimated to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Among the crop type segments, the controlled environment agriculture segment is anticipated to witness a significant growth rate over the forecast period.

Global Sulfur Fertilizers Market: Region Analysis

The Asia Pacific is expected to hold a major market share in the global sulfur fertilizers market. This is attributed to the increasing need or requirement of high-quality agricultural production. The increasing population along with exponential demand for food in the region, giving a new way for growth of the target market. Furthermore, shifting preference towards modern techniques for convenience, safety, and high-quality products, along with increasing investments for research & development activities are some factors expected to boost growth of the target market. The usage of sulfur fertilizers becoming increasingly common in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand.

The market in North America is expected to register substantial growth in the global market, owing to using advanced agriculture techniques.

Global Sulfur Fertilizers Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Sulfate

Elemental sulfur

Sulfates of micronutrients

Others (ammonium thiosulfate and potassium thiosulfate)

Segmentation by Formulation:

Liquid

Dry

Segmentation by Crop Type:

Conventional agriculture crop (cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables)

Controlled environment agriculture crop (hydroponics, aeroponics, greenhouse, vertical farming, and aquaponics)

