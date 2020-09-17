Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Bulk Food Ingredients Market market.

Global Bulk Food Ingredients Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global bulk food ingredients market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Global Bulk Food Ingredients Market: Overview

Bulk food ingredients are food stuffs or items that are offered in huge quantity, and can be bought in bulk lots or moved from a bulk container to small container for buying purpose. These food ingredients may be lower in cost as compared to packaged food since they are usually packed into large and generic containers and packaging for grocery stores, that uses minimal natural resources. Bulk food ingredients are used as a raw material for manufacturing various food items such as biscuits, snack food, etc.

Global Bulk Food Ingredients Market: Dynamics

Increasing consumption of food coupled with increasing population across the globe is one of the major factor expected to drive growth of the global market. Increasing number of working population, growing consumption of pre-packaged food coupled with rising disposable income are some of the major factors projected to support the revenue growth of the target market. Growing awareness regarding healthy lifestyle is resulting into increase in demand for health and wellness food products, which in turn, rising growth of global market.

However, possibility of food contamination coupled with lack of proper infrastructure required for storage of bulk food ingredients is one of the major factor anticipated to hamper the target market growth. In addition, fluctuating cost of bulk food ingredients is another factor projected to challenge the global market growth during the forecast period.

Global Bulk Food Ingredients Market: Segmental Analysis

The type segment is further sub-segmented as primary processed and secondary processed. Among them processed herbs and spices segment is expected to account for significant revenue shares in the global market. This growth can be attributed to increasing awareness regarding benefits associated with processed herbs & spices.

Among the application segments, the ready meals segment is projected to register significant growth, owing to growing demand for ready-to-eat and pre-packaged food products among working population.

Global Bulk Food Ingredients Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific market is expected to dominate the global market and continue its dominance over the forecast period. This is owing to rapid urbanization, growing demand for hygienic and quality food products coupled with increasing disposable income are some additional factors expected to propel the target market growth in this region. Nevertheless, huge production of food ingredients such as grains and seed in emerging countries such as India and China is another factor anticipated to support the revenue growth of the target market in this region. For instance, according to forecast report published by the Agricultural Market Information System (AMIS), the estimations for wheat is expected to be 1534 Mn ton, for rice it is projected to be 2280 Mn ton. North America market for bulk food ingredients is projected to register substantial growth, owing to growing consumption of pre-packaged and ready-to-eat food among working population coupled with their busy schedule of work. In addition, growing intake of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages among young populace is another factor anticipated to augment the target market growth in this region.

Global Bulk Food Ingredients Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Primary Processed

Grains & Seeds

Herbs & Spices

Sugar

Salt

Oilseeds

Nuts

Secondary Processed

Dry Fruits & Nuts

Grains & Seeds

Flour

Herbs & Spices

Sugar

Salt

Segmentation by Application:

Ready Meals

Bakery Products

Confectionery Products

Snacks & Spreads

Alcoholic Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

