Global Ground Support Equipment Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global Ground Support Equipment market report has been segmented on the basis of type, power source, application, and region.

Global Ground Support Equipment Market: Dynamics

Increasing development activities for expansion of airport infrastructures owing to increasing number of global air passengers is a key factor expected to drive growth of the potential market.

Growing demand for electric ground support equipment such as vehicles, carts, and others is another major factor expected to support growth of the potential market.

Increasing warehouse operations coupled with increasing cargo transportations activities at airports in various regions is among some of the key factors that is expected to boost growth of the target market.

However, high initial investments for electric ground support equipment and insufficient charging infrastructure requirement for electric ground support equipment are among major factors that would hamper growth of the target market.

Increasing product innovations by using various technologies and increasing strategic partnership and acquisition to offer wide range of ground support equipment are opportunities expected to proliferate growth of the global market in terms of revenue share in the coming 10 years.

For instance; in April 2019, the Bahrain International Airport offered a contract of US $9.6 Mn to Cavotec SA. This contract is created to provide next-generation aircraft ground cooling systems at Bahrain International Airport. As well as it also includes designing, engineering, testing, installing, and commissioning of Cavotec Sub-Freezing Dual Blower DX Arctic PCA units. The contract also includes delivery of in-ground pit systems to reduce the number of vehicles required to service an aircraft.

Global Ground Support Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

Increasing shuffling activities of aircrafts and airport expansion need the mobile GSE segment is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue in the global market. There are various types of mobile GSE such as pushback tractors, container pallet transporters, forklifts, cabin service vehicles, baggage tractors, boarding stairs, bulk loaders/conveyors, and many others.

Global Ground Support Equipment Market: Region Analysis

The Ground Support Equipment market in Asia Pacific is expected to anticipate market share and is expected to dominate in the target market. The Asia Pacific Ground Support Equipment market is primarily driven, owing to high production and sales automobiles, increasing per capita income, high developmental initiatives in road infrastructure, and growing focus towards a manufacturing-driven economy in countries in this region.

Whereas, market in North America is expected to register second highest CAGR in the global market during the forecast period, followed by market in the Europe region.

Global Ground Support Equipment Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Electric motor

Mobile GSE

Fixed GSE

Segmentation by Power Source:

Non-Electric Ground Support Equipment

Electric Ground Support Equipment (E-GSE)

Hybrid Ground Support Equipment

Segmentation by Application:

Commercial

Cargo Services

Aircraft Services

Others (Military)

