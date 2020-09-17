Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Nutrition Bars Market market.

Global Nutrition Bars Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global nutrition bars market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, nature, flavor, distribution channel, and region.

Global Nutrition Bars Market: Overview

Nutrition bars provides convenient, meal replacement or portable snack with several specific health benefits. It is made up of organic and natural ingredients and encompasses additional nutrients such as protein, calcium, fiber, and others.

Global Nutrition Bars Market: Dynamics

Growing health and wellness consciousness, increasing demand for convenience food, along with the trend of convenient snacking in developing as well as developed countries are major factors expected to drive revenue growth of global nutrition bars market. In addition, nutritious and health benefiting properties along with unique flavor offerings of nutrition bars are expected to fuel growth of the global market. Furthermore, consumers daily snacking habits and increasing demand for fiber and protein ingredients are projected to drive revenue growth of target market.

A recent trend observed in the target market is market players have now come up with nutrition bar products. There is a different kind of nutrition bar products with digestion enhancement, cognitive enhancement, diabetes-friendly, and others. In addition, increasing consumer preference towards e-commerce activities, owing to the easy availability of various products and brands, easy accessibility, and affordability.

However, the high cost and easy availability of substitutes in the market is expected to restrain growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Global Nutrition Bars Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segments, the protein-rich bars segment is anticipated to account for higher revenue shares in the global market.

Among the nature segments, the organic segment is estimated to account major share in terms of revenue in the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Among the flavor segments, the chocolate segment is projected to support growth of the global market.

Among the distribution channel segments, the e-commerce segment is projected to account for significant revenue share in the global market.

Global Nutrition Bars Market: Region Analysis

Among the regions, the North America nutrition bars market is projected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global market, owing to living standards coupled with high disposable income in countries in the region. In addition, presence of key players in the US and Canada, along with rising consumption of on-the-go food products due to hectic lifestyle is further expected to increase demand for nutrition bars over the forecast period.

The nutrition bars market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a significant growth rate, owing to increasing awareness regarding various health benefits and increasing demand for nutritious foods. In addition, increasing fitness trends among females and males have further increased demand for the target product.

Global Nutrition Bars Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Energy Bars

Protein-rich Bars

Meal Replacement Bars

Low Carbohydrate Bar

Segmentation by Flavor:

Chocolates

Fruits

peanut butter

savory

spices

Segmentation by Nature:

Organic

Conventional

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Retail stores

Department store

Super market

Hypermarket

E-commerce

