Global Frozen Fruit Bars Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global frozen fruit bars market report has been segmented on the basis of product, flavor, sales channel, and region.

Global Frozen Fruit Bars Market: Overview

Frozen fruit bars are made up of freezing the real fruits or fruit juices along with adding some other ingredients such as water, sugar, and flavor. In recent years, the frozen food items became more popular, owing to the utilization of real fruits that aids to increase the nutritional values of food product and adds the exotic taste to it. Frozen fruit bars are available in various options in terms of type, flavors, and colors. Fruit bar manufacturers generally use fruit puree to make fruit bars as it is a cost-effective method.

Global Frozen Fruit Bars Market: Dynamics

Increasing inclination towards a healthy lifestyle is generating demand for healthy food products, which is one of the major factor expected to drive growth of the global market. In addition, growing awareness regarding benefits associated with consumption of fruits and fruit-based products is a factor supporting the revenue growth of the target market. Furthermore, the growing consumption of frozen fruit bars as a snack food is another factor projected to fuel growth of the global market. In addition, the availability of fruit bars in exotic flavors and colors is creating huge demand among the young populace, especially among kids. This is expected to drive growth of the target market. Moreover, fruit bars are also available in low-fat specifications which are becoming popular among diet-conscious population.

A recent trend observed in the target market is manufacturers are developing innovative and new flavors to boost revenue generation opportunities. For instance, Coca-Cola plans to introduce frozen desserts in India at the end of 2019.

However, some of the manufacturers use mix fruit essences rather than adding real fruits or fruit purees owing to the high cost of some fruits. This is a major factor estimated to hamper growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Global Frozen Fruit Bars Market: Segmental Analysis

Among the product segments, the low-fat segment is projected to account for significant revenue shares, in the global market, owing to increasing consumption of frozen fruit bars among diet-conscious population.

Among the flavor segments, the citrus flavor is expected to register significant growth. This is attributable to the availability of multiple fruits under this category such as orange, lemon, tangerine, etc. along with their savory taste.

Among the sales channel, hypermarkets/supermarkets segment is anticipated to register substantial growth, owing to strong distribution network connectivity.

Global Frozen Fruit Bars Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America is expected to contribute significant revenue share in the target market. This is attributed to the strong presence of fruit bar manufacturers in the region. Asia Pacific frozen fruit bars market is projected to register considerable growth, owing to the rising consumption of frozen fruit bars among the young population. In addition, major companies are expanding business in various developing countries such as India and China, which is a factor anticipated to propel the target market growth.

Global Frozen Fruit Bars Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product:

Original

Low Fat

Segmentation by Flavor:

Citrus

Pineapple

Grape

Apple

Mango

Coconut

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

