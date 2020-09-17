Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Asparagus Market market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Asparagus Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global asparagus market report has been segmented on the basis of color, product type, end-use, distribution channel, and region.

Global Asparagus Market: Overview

Asparagus also known by its scientific name -Asparagus officinalis “is a type of flowering plant native to Europe and Western Asia region. It is currently produced in tropical as well as temperate regions all over the world. It is a vegetable crop that is widely cultivated for its young shoots. In middle nineteenth century commercial production of asparagus began. Asparagus is used in different types of food and beverages as well as for various medicinal purposes.

Global Asparagus Market: Dynamics

Growing health consciousness, coupled with rising awareness regarding health benefits provided by as asparagus are major factors driving growth of the global asparagus market. Asparagus is a good source of vitamins K, E, A, folate, chromium, and fiber. It contains high amounts of anti-oxidants that help to protect cells from free radicals. It also improves digestive health, supports a healthy pregnancy, and helps to lose weight. Consumption of asparagus increase intake of potassium that results in helping to lower blood pressure. These are also some of the factors fueling growth of the target market.

However, asparagus can sometimes cause allergic reactions when used on skin or eaten as a vegetable is a factor that could affect growth of the global asparagus market. Nevertheless, increasing demand for organic asparagus among end users can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Asparagus Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type, the fresh segment is expected to dominate the global market in terms of revenue in the near over the forecast period. High preference for fresh asparagus than canned or frozen asparagus among consumers is a key factor fueling growth of the fresh segment in the global market.

Among the end-use segments, the food and beverage segment is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue in the near future, owing to increasing adoption of asparagus into various types of food products for the addition of vitamins, taste, texture, etc. Increasing demand for asparagus for anti-oxidants and anti-aging cosmetic products is another factor expected to augment growth of the cosmetics segment in the target market.

Global Asparagus Market: Regional Analysis

Europe market is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, as it is a major manufacturer of asparagus. Additionally, the use of asparagus in purees and soups in countries in this region is another factor supporting growth of the target market. North America accounts for a second-highest producer of asparagus, followed by the Asia Pacific. Increasing consumption of asparagus for its low calories and high nutritious content is a key factor driving growth of the target market in North America. In addition, rising demand for frozen asparagus and canned asparagus among consumers is also a factor anticipated to support growth of the target market in countries in North America in the near future.

Global Asparagus Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Color:

Green

White

Purple

Segmentation by Product Type:

Fresh

Frozen

Canned

Segmentation by End-use:

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Supermarket and Hypermarkets

Department Stores

Online Stores

