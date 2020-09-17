Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the ATM Outsourcing Sales Market market.

Global ATM Outsourcing Sales Market: Overview

ATM outsourcing is used to implement ATM centralized operation management in the bank. ATM site infrastructure outsourcing services are used to identify sites and deploy ATMs at optimal locations. ATM outsourcing is non-core banking activity that includes administration and back-office operations.

Global ATM Outsourcing Sales Market: Dynamics

ATM outsourcing sales provides various services such as ATM renting, ATM monitoring and reporting, HW and SW maintenance, ATM lifecycle management, and cash replenishment agencies (CRAs), which leads to increasing adoption of ATM outsourcing sales and expected to bolster growth of the global market over the forecast period.

In addition, the ATM outsourcing services provide various benefits such as increasing availability of ATM, improvement in customer experience, lowest operation cost, provides business flexibility and manages manpower, that also expected to boost growth of the global market over the forecast period.

However, the risk of breaching of sensitive data during ATM outsourcing and legal problems is also a key factor which may hamper demand and restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Global ATM Outsourcing Sales Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type, the ATM monitoring outsourcing segment is expected to account for the significant growth in the global ATM outsourcing sales market, owing to increasing adoption of ATM outsourcing services due to features such as regulatory compliant, and cost-effective service.

Among the application, the in-bank mode segment contributes leading share in the global ATM outsourcing sales market, owing to the increasing demand for ATM outsourcing services in in-bank mode system.

Global ATM Outsourcing Sales Market: Region Analysis

North America ATM outsourcing sales market accounted for the major revenue share in the global market owing to increasing adoption of the ATM outsourcing services for enhancing banking services in countries in the region followed by Europe.

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to register a significant growth rate in terms of revenue in the global market during the forecast period, owing to increasing awareness about benefits of ATM outsourcing products and services in countries such as India, Korea, and China in the region.

The Middle East and Africa market is at a nascent stage in the global market and expected to contribute the moderate share in the market over the forecast period.

Global ATM Outsourcing Sales Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

ATM Monitoring Outsourcing

ATM Operation Outsourcing

ATM Full Outsourcing

Other Outsourcing

Segmentation by Application:

In-bank Mode

Off-bank Mode

