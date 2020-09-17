Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Light Weapons Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Light Weapons Market Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Light Weapons Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Light Weapons Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Light weapons Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global light weapons market report has been segmented on the basis of sensor type, technology, application, and region.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Global Light Weapons Market: Overview

Light weapons are used by military, police, and civilian personals. There are different types of light weapons designed for military and civilian use. They are available at low cost and are also easily concealing and portable. Light weapons are easy to maintain and use even in case of lack of proper weapons training.

Global Light Weapons Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for light weapons with advanced technology in the defense sector, coupled with the changing nature of warfare are major factors driving growth of the global light weapons market. In addition, upgradation of weapons in homeland security agencies is another factor supporting growth of the global market. Increasing demand for light weapons among individuals for self-defense and shooting is a factor propelling growth of the target market. Furthermore, increasing demand for guided weapons such as anti-tank systems is a factor expected to boost growth of the global light weapons market over the forecast period.

However, illegitimate trading of light weapons is a challenging factor that may hamper growth of the global light weapons market. In addition, stringent government regulations regarding licensing on procurement and possession of light weapons is another factor that could affect growth of the global market. Nevertheless, growing demand for laser technology among end users can create revenue opportunities for key players in the target market.

Global Light Weapons Market: Segment Analysis

Among the technology segments, the guided segment is anticipated to register high growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Currently, the unguided light weapons segment accounts for a significant share in terms of revenue in the target market.

Among the application segments, the defense segment dominates the global market in terms of revenue and is expected to account for high growth over the forecast period. Increasing budget in emerging economies is a factor anticipated to support growth of this segment in the global market.

Global Light Weapons Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, the market in North America and Europe accounts for major share in terms of revenue and is expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period. Presence of prominent players and high adoption of advanced technology in the defense sector are factors driving growth of the target market in North America. In addition, a high military budget, especially in the US is another factor fueling growth of the light weapons market in this region.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue in the near future, followed by Middle East & Africa. Increasing the budget to defense sector in developing countries such as China and India is a key factor propelling growth of the target market in the Asia Pacific. Increasing adoption of light weapons in countries in the Middle East & Africa, owing to regional unrest and the occurrence of terrorist activities is a factor expected to support growth of the target market in the near future.

Global Light Weapons Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Grenade

Light Cannon

Mortar

Man-Portable Anti-Tank Systems (MANPAT)

Missiles

Landmine

Launcher

Anti-Tank Weapon

Man-Portable Air-Defense System (MANPAD)

Heavy Machine Gun

Segmentation by Technology:

Unguided

Guided

Segmentation by Application:

Homeland Security

Defense

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Light Weapons Market in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Light Weapons Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580