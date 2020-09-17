Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Natural Biomaterials Market market.

Global Natural Biomaterials Market: Overview

Biomaterials are basically used for replacing or repairing body tissues and organs. Biomaterials are categorized into two types namely: synthetic and natural biomaterials. The natural biomaterials are taken from plants or animals and further used to augment, repair or replace body tissues and organs.

Natural biomaterials are used for heart valves, heart transplants, bypass grafts and other cardiovascular treatments, whereas synthetic biomaterials are used in clinical treatment such as metal hip, dacron, plastic intraocular lens, etc.

Global Natural Biomaterials Market: Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, sports injuries, rheumatoid arthritis, etc., and rising demand for plastic surgeries amongst individuals are major factors expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities in molecular biology precision medicine is another factor expected to further fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing number of clinical diagnostic research studies and rising adoption of biomaterial science across various advanced medical technologies such as plastic surgery, drug delivery devices, tissue engineering, etc., are some other factors expected to boost growth of the target market over the forecast period.

However, lack of reimbursement policies, stringent government regulatory approvals regarding commercialization of such materials, and insufficient supply of natural tissues are some major factors expected to restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Ongoing trend observed in the target market increasing demand for cosmetic surgeries, as natural biomaterials are used across various applications such as facial wrinkle treatment, craniofacial surgery, soft tissue fillers, bioengineered skins, etc. This trend is expected to support growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Technological advancements in tissue designing and rising number of knee and hip replacement surgeries across various countries are expected to create potential revenue opportunities for players operating in the target market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing investment for research and development activities by key players in order to develop advance biomaterial products is another factor expected to support growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Key players operating in the target market increasing their focus on development of technologically advanced products, improve their business and product offerings by strategic mergers and acquisitions.

Global Natural Biomaterials Market: Segment Analysis

Among the application segments, the cardiovascular segment is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing number of heart implant surgeries and rising investment in the field of cardiovascular biomaterials (CB).

Global Natural Biomaterials Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America is expected to dominate in the global market, owing to rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, improved healthcare industry, and increasing bio-based research activities across various countries in this region.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing number of plastic surgeries across various countries such as China and India and rising incidence of cancer across various countries in this region.

Global Natural Biomaterials Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type:

Hyaluronic Acid

Collagen

Gelatin

Fibrin

Cellulose

Chitin/chitosan

Others (alginate, silk, etc.)

Segmentation by end user:

Cardiovascular

Dental

Orthopedic

Wound Healing

Plastic Surgery

Ophthalmology

Tissue Engineering

Neurological Disorders

Others (Drug-Delivery Systems, Gastrointestinal application, bariatric surgery, urinary application)

