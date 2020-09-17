Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Non-Woven Fabrics Market market.

Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market: Overview

Non-woven fabrics are produced from fibers and bonded together by chemical, mechanical, solvent or heat treatment process. The term used in the textile sector to indicate those fabrics which are neither woven or knitted, such as felt fabric. Generally, the oil-based materials and some proportion of recycled fabrics are used in non-woven fabrics. This proportion may vary according to the strength of material required for a particular application. In addition, some of the non-woven fabrics can be recycled after usage by using proper treatment upon it.

Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market: Dynamics

Rapidly growing demand for personal care and hygiene products along with a significant change in the lifestyle and convenience across the globe is a major factor expected to drive growth of target market. Increasing demand for the non-woven fabrics among medical application including disposable masks, gowns, drapes, sponges, dressing, incubator mattress, wipes, etc coupled with rising awareness regarding environmental friendly fabrics are some factors anticipated to support revenue growth of target market. In addition, rising demand for non-woven fabrics among automotive sectors for manufacturing interior accessories and related products such as carpets, seats, airbags, sideliners, and cabin air filters is another factor projected to propel target market growth.

However, stringent regulations of government authorities associated with the usage of plastic material and environmental concerns are some factors may restrain growth of target market.

Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market: Segmental Analysis

Among the technology segments, the spunlaid segment is expected to register substantial growth owing to various attributes of this technology including extreme filtration capabilities and high tensile strength.

Among the materials segment, the polypropylene segment is projected to account for significant revenue shares of the global market. This is attributed to a durable and cost-effective solution for the production of personal hygiene products.

Among the application segments, the healthcare segment is projected to contribute significant revenue shares in the global market, owing to increasing number of healthcare units with the usage of nonwoven disinfected fabrics.

Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific non-woven fabric market is expected to register significant growth, owing to strong presence of textile industry. In addition, easy availability of raw materials and labor required for the production of the non-woven fabrics at a competitive price is a factor anticipated to augment target market growth in the region. In addition, rising awareness regarding maintaining personal hygiene, especially among women population is resulting in an increase in demand for personal hygiene products such as sanitary napkins, wipes, and baby care products such as diapers, wet wipes, etc. This is one of the major factor expected to support revenue growth of target market in emerging countries such as India and China.

Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Technology:

Spun Laid

Dry Laid

Wet Laid

Others (electrostatic spinning and flash-spun)

Segmentation by Materials:

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyethelene Terephthalate (PET)

Wood pulp

Bi-component(Bico)

Others (binder resins, additives, and other polymers & fibers)

Segmentation by Application:

Construction

Automotive

Textiles

Healthcare

Others (Filtration, agriculture & landscape, industrial/military)

