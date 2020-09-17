Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Tissue Paper Market market.

Global Tissue Paper Market: Overview

Tissue paper is a lightweight paper or light crepe paper, which has become one of the most essential commodities of daily life.

Global Tissue Paper Market: Dynamics

Increasing awareness regarding personal care and hygiene is one of the major factor expected to drive growth of target market. In addition, increasing demand for kitchen towels for cleaning and maintaining hygiene of the household is a factor projected to fuel growth of target market. In addition, tissue paper is also available in customized requirements of the end use application. Aforementioned factors are projected to support the revenue growth of the global market. Rapid urbanization, improved standard of living along with increasing spending power of the population in developing countries on healthcare products are some of the key factors anticipated to support revenue growth of the global market.

A recent trend observed in the target market is manufacturers are focusing to develop innovative packaging solutions which attract customers and increase sales volume.

However, availability of alternative options such as hand dryers may hamper target market growth over the forecast period.

Global Tissue Paper Market: Segmental Analysis

Among the product type segments, the toilet paper segment is forecasted to register major growth in the global tissue paper market. This is attributed to increasing demand and adoption of recycled toilet paper.

Among the raw material segment, the recovered paper segment is anticipated to account for significant revenue shares of the global market, owing to increasing awareness regarding environmental concerns associated with deforestation.

Among the end-user segments, a growing number of commercial spaces along with an increasing number of restaurants, hotels, and institutions is expected to support growth of the commercial segments.

Among the sales channel, the online store”s segment is projected to register substantial growth, owing to doorstep delivery of products and hassle-free shopping experience.

Global Tissue Paper Market: Regional Analysis

North America tissue paper market is anticipated to account for a significant share in terms of revenue in the global market followed by the market in the Asia Pacific. This is attributed to the high standard of living, increasing traveling along with eating habits. In addition, economic development, high disposable income, higher employment rate, along with awareness regarding maintaining hygiene are some additional factors projected to propel target market growth.

Tissue paper market in the Asia Pacific is expected to register substantial growth, owing to increasing awareness regarding hygiene and personal care. Moreover, improved standard of living, rapid urbanization, and increasing spending power are some factors expected to support revenue growth of the target market. In addition, rapidly growing hospitality as well as the travel and tourism sector is another factor anticipated to propel target market growth in the region.

Global Tissue Paper Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Toilet Paper

Facial Tissue

Paper Towel

Others (Wipes, Kitchen and Hand Towel, Specialty and Wrapping Tissue)

Segmentation by Raw Material:

Wood Free

Wood Containing

Recovered Paper

Segmentation by End User:

Residential

Commercial

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Departmental stores

Online Stores

