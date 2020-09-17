Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Brown Rice Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Brown Rice Market Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Brown Rice Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Brown Rice Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Brown Rice Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global brown rice market report has been segmented on the basis of type, length, distribution channel, and region.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Global Brown Rice Market: Overview

Rice is most widely consumed staple food across the globe. The most of the rice is produced and consumed in Central-Asian countries including India, Thailand and Pakistan. Brown rice is a whole grain rice, and has high nutritional value as compared to whole white rice. Brown rice has various health benefits such as controls diabetes, prevents obesity, improves digestive health, boosts heart health, controls cholesterol levels, improves bone health, prevents cancer and others.

Global Brown Rice Market: Dynamics

Growing consumer preference towards healthy eating habits coupled with manufacturers are focusing to launching new rice brand products to attract health consciousness people are key factors projected to drive growth of the global market. Increasing demand for brown rice in developed economies as it is good source of phosphorous, fiber, magnesium, selenium, thiamine, niacin, and vitamin B6 is another factor projected to drive growth of the global market. In addition, increasing demand for ready-to-cook food product are factor expected to support growth of global market in the next 10 years. Moreover, increasing demand for brown rice in cosmetic and personal care products is one of the factor expected to drive growth of the target market during the forecast period.

However, high price of brown rice and low awareness among consumers are major factors restraining growth of the global market.

Global Brown Rice Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the sweet brown rice segment is projected to account significant share in the global brown rice market. Increasing demand for sweet brown rice in developing countries is estimated to drive the growth of the segment.

Among the length segments, the long-grain brown rice segment is projected to register substantial growth rate in the global market. Growing demand for long-grain rice in various dishes such as pilaf, stir fry and etc. is projected to support growth of the segment.

Among the distribution channel segments, the super/hyper store segment is estimated to account for major revenue share contribution in the global market. Increasing number of hyper stores across globe is anticipated to drive the growth of the segment.

Global Brown Rice Market: Region Analysis

The Asia Pacific market is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global market in the next 10 years. Asia Pacific is largest producer, consumer, and exporter of brown rice. The brown rice is cultivated in countries such as Thailand, India, Vietnam, Pakistan, and China. The North America market is projected to register significant growth rate in the global market, owing to growing health awareness among individuals, and rising demand for bakery products in the countries in this region. The Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa markets are expected to witness moderate growth rate of the global market.

Global Brown Rice Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type:

Sweet Brown Rice

Brown Basmati Rice

Segmentation by length:

Long-grain Brown Rice

Medium-grain Brown Rice

Short-grain Brown Rice

Segmentation by distribution channel:

Department Stores

Grocery Stores

Super/ hyper Stores

Online Retailers

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Brown Rice Market in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Brown Rice Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580