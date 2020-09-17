Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Wearable AI Market market.

Global Wearable AI Market: Overview

Wearable AI are devices that contain an AI algorithm or program. Artificial Intelligence technology helps monitor and analyze conversations. Wearable AI also learns the user”s voice pattern and tone and determines if the individual is sad, happy, or neutral. In fitness training; the artificial intelligence system can provide AI-app coaching in order to improve the end user”s performance. It provides data in real time and also offers feedback data in audio and visual formats. Availability of various types of wearable AI products with technological advancements is making individuals more inclined towards its usage.

Global Wearable AI Market: Dynamics

Increasing inclination of consumers and penetration of artificial intelligence assistance in various applications and devices are major factors driving growth of the global wearable AI market. Wearable AI can offer a convenient tool monitor and collect vital patients data in the healthcare sector. Smart healthcare devices provide ECG trackers and scale, as well as can help give indications about which patient needs immediate attention. Thus, growing adoption of wearable AI in the healthcare sector is another factor expected to drive growth of the global market. Increasing demand for smart wearables among individuals is another factor anticipated to support growth of the target market. Furthermore, growing adoption of IoT technology/platform and rising preference of wireless devices are factors expected to boost growth of the global wearable AI market in the near future.

However, rapidly changing consumer electronics technologies with short lifespan is a challenging factor that may hamper growth of the global wearable AI market in the years to come. In addition, rising concerns regarding data privacy is another factor that could affect growth of the global market. Nevertheless, the introduction of cost-effective AI wearable devices can create high revenue opportunities for players operating in the target market in the next few years.

Global Wearable AI Market: Segment Analysis

Among the deployment type segment, the on-device AI segment is anticipated to register high growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Among the application segment, the consumer electronics segment is expected to dominate in the global market in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance in the next few years. Growing demand for wearable devices for fitness applications, owing to increasing health consciousness among end-users is a factor supporting growth of this segment in the global market.

Global Wearable AI Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America accounted for major share in terms of revenue in the global market and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. Presence of prominent players operating in the countries in the region and early adoption of technologically advanced products among individuals are factors driving growth of the target market in North America. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to register highest CAGR in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for consumer electronics products among end-users in countries such as China and India in this region.

Global Wearable AI Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by component:

Sensors

Processor

Connectivity IC

Segmentation by product type:

Eye Wear

Ear Wear

SmartWatch

Segmentation by operation type:

Cloud-Based AI

On-Device AI

Segmentation by application:

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Enterprise

