Global Artificial Bone Market: Overview

Artificial bone is bone like material created artificially that can be used in bone grafts. Artificial bone replaces human bone that was lost owing to severe fractures, and or disease, etc. Bone grafting procedure having two types of bone grafting such as allograft and autograph. Allograft surgery is mostly performed in the knee, hip, or long bone reconstruction including arms and legs.

Global Artificial Bone Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of advanced technology i.e. 3-D printing in the healthcare industry is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global artificial bone market over the forecast period.

Rising incidences such as accidents, trauma and increasing frequency of bone damages worldwide is a key factor projected to propel the demand for artificial bone and drive growth of the global market.

Furthermore, increasing demand for bone surgeries in orthopedic procedures especially in geriatric population across the globe is anticipated to boost demand for the artificial bone in the next 10 years.

However, the high cost of surgeries and ethical issues related to bones is a major factor which may hamper growth of the global artificial bone market. Also, low mechanical strength in artificial bones is another factor expected to hamper demand for artificial bone and restrain growth over the long run.

Global Artificial Bone Market: Segment Analysis

Among the material type, the ceramic is expected to account for highest growth in the global artificial bone market, owing to high hardness, melting point and low mass density of the ceramic artificial bone. The composite segment is expected to register a significant growth rate in the global market over the forecast period. The composite material is far stronger than steel or aluminum material and having low thermal conductivity.

Among the end user, the hospital segment is expected to account for the highest growth in the global artificial bone market.

Global Artificial Bone Market: Region Analysis

The market in North America accounted for the highest revenue share in the global market followed by Europe, owing to increasing activities of the development of artificial bones due to the presence of manufacturers in countries in the region. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in terms of CAGR in the global market, owing to rapidly increasing healthcare infrastructure in countries such as India and China in the region.

Markets in the Middle East & Africa and Latin America, are expected to witness moderate growth in terms of revenue, owing to technological advancement and adoption of bone grafts among individuals in countries in these regions.

Global Artificial Bone Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Material Type:

Ceramics

Composite

Polymer

Hydroxyapatite

Others

Segmentation by Application:

Spinal Fusion

Dental

Craniomaxillofacial

Joint Reconstruction

Trauma and Extremities

Segmentation by End User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Research Organizations

