Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Connected Agriculture Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Connected Agriculture Market Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Connected Agriculture Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Connected Agriculture Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Connected Agriculture Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global connected agriculture market report has been segmented on the basis of component, application, and region.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Global Connected Agriculture Market: Overview

Connected agriculture assists farmers to use different methods, equipment, tools, fertilizers, pesticides to increase crop yield/agricultural productivity. Use of connected agriculture in farming activities supports the farmers to provide vital information such as best quality of seeds, weather forecasting, soil moisture and quality, crop failure and also offers greater accessibility of financial payments.

Global Connected Agriculture Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for agri-mobile driven solutions and favorable government Initiatives regarding modernizing agriculture industry are some major factors expected to drive growth of the target market. Also, rising number of telecom service providers and technological advancements such as the merging Internet of things (IoT) with agriculture are some factors anticipated to drive growth of the target market. Moreover, increasing investments for R&D activities to provide real-time information and services and improve agricultural output, which is estimated to provide growth opportunities for growth of target market during the forecast period. Whereas, high capital investment along with lack of awareness regarding innovative solutions, may hamper demand for agriculture testing and restrain growth of the target market

A recent trend observed in the target market is several initiatives such as Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture, and others along with the focus on energy-efficient irrigation are being undertaken by government across the world to improve the agriculture produce.

Global Connected Agriculture Market: Segment Analysis

Among the component segments, the solution segment is projected to contribute significant revenue shares in the global target market.

Among the application segments, the in-production planning and management segment is projected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Global Connected Agriculture Market: Region Analysis

The market in North America holds a major share in terms of revenue in the global market followed by the market in Europe. This is attributed to growing digital agriculture practices, increasing investments in the connected infrastructure, along with adoption cloud computing in the agriculture sector in the region. In addition, usage of advanced techniques and robust agricultural facilities and infrastructure, are some factors expected to drive connected agriculture market.

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in terms of revenue in the global market. A high proportion of available agricultural land, government initiatives and investments along with improving farmers potential to conduct economic transactions are some of the major factors expected to drive the market in countries in the region. In May 2018, for instance, International Business Machines Corporation and government policy think tank NITI Aayog signed a Statement of Intent (SoI) to develop prediction model for improving crop yield by using artificial intelligence. Furthermore, the market in Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America are estimated to register substantial growth in target market, owing to the lack the essential technology required for the agricultural sector.

Global Connected Agriculture Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Component:

Solution

Platforms

Services

Segmentation by Application:

Pre-production planning and management

In-Production Planning and Management

Post-Production Planning and Management

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Connected Agriculture Market in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Connected Agriculture Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580