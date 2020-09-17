Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Fire Control System Market market.

Global Fire Control System Market: Overview

The fire control system is a control of the entire armament system in a vessel, which includes methods, material, and personal. It mainly controls primary gunfire engagement for surface warfare (SUW), arctic warfare (AW), naval gunfire support (NGFS). Various systems such as radar, director, and gun data computer work together in the fire control system for targeting, hitting, or tacking the target.

Global Fire Control System Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of the advanced combat system and modernization programs in the defense sector are factors are major factors driving growth of the global fire control system market. In addition, increasing adoption of automatic weapons system and precision weapon system are also a factor supporting growth of the global market. Furthermore, increasing the budget for the defense sector in developing countries is a factor expected to boost growth of the global fire control system market in the near future.

However, defense budget cuts in developed countries, owing increasing economic crisis is a factor that could affect growth of the global fire control system market. In addition, regulatory challenges regarding sales of defense technology overseas is another factor that may hamper growth of the global market. Nevertheless, growing investment in the R&D sector for introduction technologically advanced systems can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Fire Control System Market: Segment Analysis

Among the platform segments, the land segment is expected to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Increasing demand for various types of a fire control system according to the armored vehicles is a factor driving growth of this segment in the target market. During anti-terrorist and wars, fire control system provided safety to the soldiers is a factor anticipated to augment growth of the land segment in the next ten years.

Among the weapon class segments, the launchers segment is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Increasing demand for fire control systems to engage in surface to air warfare with armored vehicles is a factor anticipated to support growth of the launcher segment in the global market.

Global Fire Control System Market: Regional Analysis

Increasing adoption of fire control systems for firing and target acquisition in the defense sector is a key factor driving growth of the target market in North America. In addition, a high military budget, especially in the US, is another factor fueling growth of the fire control system market in this region. The market in North America is expected to account for a significant share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Increasing the defense budget in countries such as China and India is expected to increase growth of the target market in the Asia Pacific. Treaties with other countries for sharing innovative and advanced technology is another factor expected to support growth of the fire control system market in the near future. Market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to register high growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Global Fire Control System Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by System:

Navigation Systems

Stabilization Systems

Auxiliary Systems

Power Systems

Target Acquisition & Guidance System

Ballistics Computer and Display & Interface Units

Segmentation by Platform:

Airborne

Land

Naval

Segmentation by Weapon Class:

Launchers

Automatic Guns

