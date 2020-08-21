Caseinates are soluble salts of acid casein. Caseinates provide exceptional nutritional properties as it contains all of the essential amino acids and has a protein efficiency ratio of 2.5. Calcium caseinate is a type of milk proteins derived from casein in skim and 1% milk. Calcium caseinate is primarily used in the meal preparation and fat breakdown. Caseinates are manufactured by adding an alkali to another derivative of casein, such as acid casein. Several creamers, foods, and toppings contain a variety of caseinates. Sodium caseinate acts as a food additive for stabilizing processed foods. However, food companies could opt to use calcium caseinate to increase calcium content and decrease sodium levels in their products.

Some of the leading key players are

Agrocom Ltd

American Casein Company

Fonterra

Glenstal Foods

Kaskat Dairy

Lactoprot Deutschland GmbH

Ornua

Seebio Biotech

TATUA

Yuan Cheng Chuang Technology Co., Ltd.

The caseinates market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as rising health consciousness and the emerging use of caseinates in the food & beverage industry. Moreover, the emerging trend of healthy food products in North America, Europe, and the Middle East provides huge market opportunities for the key players in the market. However, the availability of cheaper emulsifier agent is further projected to hamper the overall growth of the caseinates market.

The global caseinates market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. On the basis of product type, the caseinates market is segmented into sodium caseinate, calcium caseinate, ammonium caseinate, and potassium caseinate. Based on application the market is segmented into food supplements, coffee creamers, drinks and dietetic products, meat industry, and processed and hard cheese.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Caseinates market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Caseinates market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Caseinates market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Caseinates market in these regions.

Geographically, the global market fragmented across several regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East on the basis of different business verticals. In the era of developing and developed countries Caseinates Market are holding the highest share. A clear picture of these market has been provided by presenting the market with distinctive info graphics.

This report studies comprehensively and discusses the prominent features of the Caseinates market in terms of its structure, landscape, demand factors, challenges and very significantly, the estimated market performance.

