Sodium malate refers to a sodium salt that is derived from malic acid. It can be obtained from the fermentation of natural sugars. It is also present naturally in unripe apples and other fruits like cranberries, cherries, plums, peaches, apricots, and others. Sodium malate finds its application as an acidity regulator, flavoring agent, and as a skin-conditioning agent in the cosmetics industry. The molecular formula of sodium malate is C4H4Na2O5.

An upsurge in demand for processed food owing to the presence of different flavor and taste drives the growth of sodium malate market. Besides this, the use of sodium malate as a substitute for sodium chloride that leads to the reduction in salt consumption also drives the market growth. However, the threat of lowering blood pressure due to excess consumption of sodium malate restricts market growth. The increase in the demand for skincare products is expected to boost the demand for sodium malate in the near future.

The global sodium malate market is segmented on the basis of product type, end use industry and application. On the basis of product type, the sodium malate market is segmented into monosodium malate and disodium malate. As per end use industry the market is bifurcated into food & beverage and personal care. On the basis of application, the sodium malate market is broken into flavoring agent, acidity regulator, humectant and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Sodium Malate market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Sodium Malate market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Sodium Malate market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Sodium Malate market in these regions.

Geographically, the global market fragmented across several regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East on the basis of different business verticals. In the era of developing and developed countries Sodium Malate Market are holding the highest share. A clear picture of these market has been provided by presenting the market with distinctive info graphics.

This report studies comprehensively and discusses the prominent features of the Sodium Malate market in terms of its structure, landscape, demand factors, challenges and very significantly, the estimated market performance.

