Global medical nonwoven disposables market is anticipated to observe a strong growth over the forecast period primarily due to the increase in number of infection cases across the globe. By product, the surgical nonwoven segment is estimated to lead the market in terms of revenue share by 2027. The North America region is expected to dominate the global market in the projected timeframe.

Research Dive has added a new report to its offerings titled, “Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market, by Product (Incontinence Hygiene Product, Surgical Nonwoven Product), Application (Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, Online Platform), End-User (Hospital, Nursing Home, Consumer, and Home Health Care, Clinic, Ambulatory Surgical Center): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2027”.

According to the report, the global medical nonwoven disposables market is expected to surpass US$ 30,738.1 million and exhibit a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

• Key Segment Takeaways of the Global Industry:

The latest report segments the global medical nonwoven disposables market into Product, Application, End-User, and Region.

– By product, the global market is bifurcated into surgical nonwoven and incontinence hygiene. Of these, the surgical nonwoven product segment is expected to account for the majority of share in the market by 2027 because materials used in these products prevents surgical site infections and prohibits microbial invasion.

– By application, the global industry is categorized into online platform, hospital pharmacy, and retail pharmacy. Of these, the hospital pharmacy segment is projected to lead the market over the forecast period, owing to their direct links to distributors of nonwoven disposables.

– By end-users, the global market is classified into hospitals, consumer and home health care, nursing homes, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and clinics. Of these, the ASCs segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market by the end of 2027 primarily due to the growing demand for medical nonwoven products for surgical procedures.

– By region, the global industry is divided into North America, LAMEA, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Of these, the North America medical nonwoven disposables market is estimated to hold the largest share owing to the presence of a broad geriatric population in the region.

• Market Dynamics

The growing number of hospital acquired infection (HAI) patients and the increasing incidence of surgical site infections (SSIs) are the significant factors projected to propel the growth of the global medical nonwoven disposables market over the forecast period. Besides, the growing awareness amongst patients regarding the advantages and prevention steps to be taken from various forms of infections is another factor predicted to drive the market growth. Furthermore, the technological developments and rapid innovations in medical nonwoven disposable products is likely to produce lucrative growth opportunities in the global industry by 2027. Conversely, the easy accessibility of substitutes to medical nonwoven disposables such as reusable drapes, surgical masks, gowns, and others is expected to be a major threat for the market growth in the coming years.

• Prominent Market Players

The key players operating in the global medical nonwoven disposables industry are Medtronic, Domtar, Kimberly Clark, Asahi Kasei Corp., MRK Healthcare, Mölnlycke Health Care, Unicharm Corp., First Quality Enterprises Inc., Ontex Group, and Cypress Medical Products LLC. Further, the report outlines various aspects of all these industry players such as recent strategic moves & developments, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and financial performance.

