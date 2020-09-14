Software as a Service (SaaS) business analytics is a cloud-based model in which a third-party provider hosts business analytics tools in a secure online location. SaaS-based business analytics solutions provide services, such as dashboards and reports, with flexible pricing. In various industries, the need for social media analytics is on a substantial increase owing to growth in popularity of social media marketing. Thus, this factor is driving SaaS-based business analytics software market growth across the globe.

The growth in the adoption of business analytics software by several small, medium, and large organizations is driving the growth of the SaaS-based business analytics market. However, inadequate meaningful data volume among SMEs may restrain the growth of the SaaS-based business analytics market. Furthermore, rising trends, such as social media analytics, is anticipated to witness massive demand during the forecast period.

These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from SaaS-based Business Analytics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for SaaS-based Business Analytics market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Adobe Systems Incorporated

BRIDGEi2i Analytics

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Qlik

com, Inc.

SAS Institute, Inc.

Tableau Software, Inc.

TIBCO Software

The “Global SaaS-based Business Analytics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of SaaS-based Business Analytics market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global SaaS-based Business Analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading SaaS-based Business Analytics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global SaaS-based business analytics market is segmented on the basis of application and end user. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as customer analytics, supply chain analytics, marketing analytics, pricing analytics, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as IT and telecom, retail, BFSI, manufacturing, and others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting SaaS-based Business Analytics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global SaaS-based Business Analytics Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global SaaS-based Business Analytics market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall SaaS-based Business Analytics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the SaaS-based Business Analytics Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the SaaS-based Business Analytics Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of SaaS-based Business Analytics Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global SaaS-based Business Analytics Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

