The global photochromic lenses market report has been segmented on the basis of material, technology, distribution channel, and region.

Global Photochromic Lenses Market: Overview

The eyes are extremely sensitive and easily damage by overexposure to radiation, whether you wear eyeglasses or not, you can get eyestrain at the end of a day. Nowadays maximum people spend much time on TV or computer screens, smartphone, tablet, and also too much driving comes under eye stress and strain affecting watery eyes and blurred vision. The photochromic lenses can help the eye to deal with the environmental changes like, in indoors give regular clear lenses and automatically darkens when visible to sunlight. These photochromic lenses are similar to two-in-one eyeglasses smartly change with the lighting and provide greater comfort on a daily basis against UV rays, and also available in different size and colors.

Global Photochromic Lenses Market: Dynamics

Growing usage of electronic devices including tablets, laptops, televisions, and smartphones in young population can cause critical shortsightedness at an early age is a major factor anticipated to drive the growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, as compared to the younger population the photochromic lenses are particularly used for correcting the vision among the older population. In addition, the growing aging population across the globe is an additional factor expected to fuel growth of the global photochromic lenses market over the forecast period. Moreover, the research indicates that unprotected UV exposure to sun rays for a long time can cause to vision problems including as macular degeneration, cataracts, and other age-related conditions is another factor estimated to boost growth of the global target market.

However, the advancement in technology in substitutes available such as sun wears restrain the growth of the global market to a certain extent

Global Photochromic Lenses Market: Segment Analysis

Among the material segments, the glass segment is projected to account for major revenue contribution in the target market over the forecast period. The plastic segment is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in the global photochromic lenses market in terms of revenue share, owing to inexpensive product pricing, increasing product demand, technology advanced products are available across the globe.

Among the technology type segments, the UV & visible light segment is an account to significant revenue share, owing to rising the prevalence of chronic eye diseases, Also, raising product demand are expected to drive demand for photochromic lenses over the forecast period.

Global Photochromic Lenses Market: Regional Analysis

The market in Europe dominates the global market in terms of revenue contribution and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is can be attributable to the presence of major manufacturers and eye-related disorders are increasing particularly glaucoma and cataract in various countries of the region. North America market accounts for second-highest revenue contribution to the global photochromic lenses market, owing to increasing government initiatives to control the vision impairment, technology advancement and rising incidence of chronic eye diseases. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a significant rate of growth over the forecast period.

Global Photochromic Lenses Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Material:

Glass

Polycarbonate

Plastic

Segmentation by Technology:

In mass

Imbibing and Trans bonding

UV

Visible Light

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Online

Optical Chains

Independent Eye Care Professionals (ECPs)

