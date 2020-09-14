Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Power Tools Market market.

Global Power Tools Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global portable power tools market report has been segmented on the basis of mode analysis, tool type, application, and region.

Global Power Tools Market: Overview

Power tools are electric or battery powered device deployed in various mechanical tasks including drilling, cutting, ploughing, carving, etc. Various types of power tools include hammer drills, electric screwdrivers, screw guns, and others.

Global Power Tools Market: Dynamics

Rising construction activities, increasing demand for DIY tools in developed countries, rapid industrialization and urbanization in developing as well as developed economies are major factors expected to drive revenue growth of target market. In addition, technological advancement such as integration of Bluetooth feature in the power tools and tools with web and digital connectivity, which is expected to fuel growth of the global market. Tools equipped with Bluetooth connectivity allows individuals to track status and ensure the safety of the tools, is expected to drive revenue growth of target market. Furthermore, factors such as increasing R&D activities related to improves life and performance of batteries, along with to enhance the inventory management, which is expected to fuel growth of the global market. In March 2017, for instance, Bosch Power Tools India launched new range of heavy duty power suitable tools for metalwork, construction, mining, and other sector.

Development of wireless battery charging technology and a switch from Ni-Cd to Li-ion batteries are expected to create lucrative revenue opportunities for players operating in the target market in the upcoming period.

However, low penetration of portable power tools in developing countries may hamper demand for the products and restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Global Power Tools Market: Segment Analysis

Among the mode analysis segments, the electric power tools segments are expected to account for higher revenue shares in the global market.

Among the tool type segments, the drilling and fastening segment is expected to account major revenue share in the global market, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Among the application segments, the construction segment is anticipated to register significant growth rate over the forecast period.

Global Power Tools Market: Region Analysis

The market in North America is expected to dominate the global market, owing to increasing expansion of aerospace industry, increasing demand of automobiles, consumer spending activity on construction activities are some of the factors expected to drive growth of the target market over the estimated time period. Developing countries such as China and India in Asia Pacific region are expected to register a considerable growth rate over the forecast period. This is attributable to improved economic condition, increasing construction activities, technological advancements in power tools, along with increasing heavy investments regarding automating processes in the region. Moreover, presence of major players, coupled with increasing R&D activities for development of innovative products is expected to further support growth of the market in this region over the forecast period.

Global Power Tools Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Mode Analysis:

Electric

Corded

Cordless

Pneumatic

Segmentation by Tool Type:

Drilling and Fastening

Sawing

Demolition

Material Removal

Segmentation by Application:

Construction

Automotive

Aerospace

