When it comes to shipping auto parts, there are two main types of packaging used by manufacturers: disposable and returned. Consumable package. The consumable package is disposable and made of materials such as paper, plywood, wood and cardboard.

The automotive parts packaging market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 961.0 Mn in 2019 to US$ 1,484.3 Mn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 5.0% from the year 2020 to 2027.

The automotive industry comprises a wide range of companies and organizations involved in vehicle design, development, manufacturing, marketing and sales. It is one of the world’s largest economic sectors in terms of revenue. Transportation, or transportation, is the movement of people, animals, and goods from one place to another. In other words, the action of transport is defined as the specific movement of an organism or thing from point A to point B. Modes of transport include air, land, water, cables, pipelines, and spaces.

The Asia Pacific Automotive Parts Packaging market is growing along with the Automotive and Transportation industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The reusable segment is one of the leading market-type package types with the highest market share in the Asia Pacific automotive component packaging market. Reusable packaging, commonly known as returnable packaging, is packaging material that can be reused during the manufacturing and distribution cycle. This includes materials such as crates, racks and pallets. In general, reusable packaging is used by car manufacturers, especially for the transportation of body parts between component suppliers and assembly plants. The importance of these packaging systems lies in the mutual efforts of the parties to maximize the use of the container by avoiding the possibility of it being lost, misplaced or forgotten. In the highly competitive automotive industry, manufacturers follow lean manufacturing processes to minimize overall process waste and reduce costs. Reusable packaging helps reduce inventory costs.

ASIA PACIFIC AUTOMOTIVE PARTS PACKAGING MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

Pallets

Crates

Cartons

Bags & Pouches

Trays

Others

By Packaging Type

Reusable

Disposable

By Component

Battery

Cooling Systems

Lighting Component

Engine Component

Electricals

Others

By Country

South Korea

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

Companies Mentioned

CMTP Packaging Pty Ltd.

DS Smith Plc

Signode Packaging Systems

Ckdpack Packaging Inc.

The Nefab Group

Mondi Group

Schoeller Allibert

Sealed Air Corp.

Smurfit Kappa

Sonoco Products Co.

