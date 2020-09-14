Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pistachio Market market.

Global Pistachio Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global pistachio market report has been segmented on the basis of form, end-use industries, distribution channel, and region.

Global Pistachio Market: Overview

Pistachios are seeds of pistachio vera plant. Pistachios consists of antioxidants are rich in fiber as they are helpful in reducing cholesterol levels, and keeps the sugar controlled and reduces the risk of diseases like cancer. Pistachios are mostly consumed among type 2 diabetes patients. Pistachios comprises of many nutrients including dietary fibers, proteins, xanthophyll carotenoids, manganese, iron, vitamin K, vitamin B-6, and phosphorus. These pistachios have many advantages which consist of reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, improved digestion system, immune system, and nervous. This pistachio is also helpful in improving body metabolism.

Global Pistachio Market: Dynamics

Rising awareness about advantages by consuming pistachio and rising number of health conscious consumers coupled with increasing number of consumers detecting that the pistachios as culpability free and rich source of nutrients are the major factors expected to drive the target market. In addition, rising usages of pistachio as a flavoring agent in the bakery product coupled with rising consumption of pistachio as a snack are some of the other factors expected to drive demand of the pistachio. Furthermore, growing demand for pistachio oil in food and cosmetic industry is among the other factor expected to drive the growth of the target market. However, high cost of pistachios as compared to other nuts and impurity of pistachios by hazardous substance including aflatoxins are a major factor that could restraining the growth of the target market.

One of the major trend observed in the global pistachio market are several of the food producers, especially in snacks and dessert area, are shifting their attention towards rolling out pistachio-flavored products, in a bid to capitalize on flavor.

Global Pistachio Market: Segment Analysis

Among the form segments, whole segment is dominating in the global market in terms of revenue share. Among the end-use industries, bakery and confectionary is dominating in the global market in terms of revenue share. As there is high demand for pistachios in bakery and confectionaries. This is the factor expected to drive the growth of end-use industries segment. Among distribution channel segment wholesaler/distributer segment is dominating in the global market in terms of revenue share.

Global Pistachio Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, North America market is accounted for the major share and is expected to drive growth over the forecast period as many of the consumers are becoming more health conscious and is resulting in higher demand for nutritious food coupled with as pistachio is widely used as a flavoring agent in a bakery product such as biscuits, pastries, cookies in countries in the region. Asia Pacific market in expected to register fastest growth in terms of revenue in the near future due to rising disposable income and increasing food and beverages expenditures are the factors which drive the growth of the target market in Asia Pacific region.

Global Pistachio Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by form:

Whole

Powdered

Roasted

Splits

Segmentation by end-use industries:

Bakery and Confectionery

Flavored Drink

Breakfast Cereals

Snacks

Butter and Speed

Dairy Products

Segmentation by distribution channel:

Wholesaler/Distributer

Modern Trade

Convenience Stores

Online Sales

