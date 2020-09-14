Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global unmanned underwater vehicles market report has been segmented on the basis of type, payload, application, and region.

Global Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market: Overview

Unmanned underwater vehicles, also known as underwater drones, are operated underwater without an operator onboard. These vehicles can be categorized in to two types namely, autonomous underwater vehicle and remotely operated underwater vehicle. Autonomous underwater vehicle does not require human input for functioning as it travels underwater without requirement of operator. Remotely operated underwater vehicle is controlled remotely by human operators. Unmanned underwater vehicle is designed with multiple cameras and payload. Availability of various types of unmanned underwater vehicles designed for different applications is making end users more inclined towards its usage.

Global Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market: Dynamics

Increasing use of unmanned underwater vehicles for maritime security and surveillance in naval forces is a major factor driving growth of the global unmanned underwater vehicles market. In addition, increasing military budget in developing countries is another factor fueling growth of the global market. Increasing demand of UUV in oil & gas sector for carrying out surveys at extreme depths is factor propelling growth of the target market. Furthermore, growing use of unmanned underwater vehicles for mapping the ocean floor and studying oceanography are factors expected to drive growth of the global unmanned underwater vehicles market in the near future.

However, military budget cuts in certain developed countries is a factor that may hamper growth of the global unmanned underwater vehicles market. Nevertheless, increasing investments for development of technologically advanced unmanned underwater vehicles can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market: Segment Analysis

Among the payload segments, the cameras segment is expected to dominate in the global market in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of high resolution cameras in unmanned underwater vehicles is a key factor supporting growth of this segment in the global market. In addition, the sensors segment is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue in the near future.

Among the application segments, the commercial exploration segment is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Increasing use of unmanned underwater vehicle for sea bed mapping, offshore drilling, and many other activities is a factor supporting growth of this commercial exploration segment in the target market.

Global Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market: Regional Analysis

Market in North America is estimated to account for major share in terms of revenue, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Early adoption of new technologies and increasing military budget, especially in US, are factors driving growth of the target market in this region. In addition, increasing off-shore drilling activities is another factor anticipated to propel growth of the unmanned underwater vehicles market in North America. Market in Middle East and Africa is expected to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the near future, owing to growing oil & gas exploration activities in this region.

Global Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV)

Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicle (ROV)

Segmentation by Payload:

Lighting Systems

Cameras

Sensors

Synthetic Aperture Sonar

Video Screens

Inertial Navigation Systems (INS)

Others

Segmentation by Application:

Defense

Commercial Exploration

Miscellaneous

Scientific Research

