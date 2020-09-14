Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Agricultural Films Market market.

Global Agricultural Films Market: Overview

Agricultural films are also known as plasticulture, which are used to improve crop quality and increase overall productivity by providing nutrients and minimizing soil erosion.

Global Agricultural Films Market: Dynamics

Need to increase agricultural productivity, along with technological advancements such as Ultra Violet (UV) blocking, NIR blocking, florescent, and ultra-thermic films in developing as well as developed countries are some of the major factors expected to drive revenue growth of the target market. Furthermore, ongoing investments for biodegradable and bio-based polymer films and rising demand for high-quality crops are expected to fuel growth of target market. In addition, benefits such as reduction of the risk of seed germination, raising soil temperature, providing nutrients, and protecting against UV rays are some of the factors are expected to boost growth of the global market.

Latest trend observed in the target market is, Sustainable Agriculture Network (SAN) and Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) are investing in agriculture by providing training facilities to encourage implementation of new farm techniques, which is expected to boost the farm yields, improve soil fertility, upgrade storage facilities, etc. Another trend observed in the market is, technological advancement in agriculture including particle films, multi-layer films, and UV protection films, biodegradable agricultural films, which are projected to create lucrative revenue opportunities for players operating in the target market in the upcoming period.

However, stringent government rules & regulations regarding plastic and polythene may hamper demand for the agricultural films and restrain growth of the global market up to certain extent.

Global Agricultural Films Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the Linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) segment is expected to accounts major revenue share in the global market.

Among the application segments, the greenhouse film segment is expected to account for major revenue share, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Global Agricultural Films Market: Region Analysis

The market in Asia Pacific dominates the agricultural films market in terms of revenue. This is due to availability of agricultural land and increasing demand for high-quality agricultural products in the region. In addition, government efforts for farm efficiency and productivity, increasing expenditure on research and development activities to develop environment-friendly polymer products are some of the factors expected to drive growth of the target market. With an increasing presence of market players and growing adoption of greenhouse farms in countries such as China and India, are some of the other factors expected to drive growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Europe agricultural films market is expected to grow at a moderate growth rate, owing to stringent rules and regulations regarding film disposal in the region. Moreover, increasing greenhouse industry and focus towards biodegradable films, is expected to drive growth of the target market positively.

Global Agricultural Films Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Others (Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer(EVOH)/ Polyvinyl chloride (PVC))

Segmentation by Application:

Greenhouse Films

Mulch Films

Silage Films

