Global Integrated Passive Devices Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global integrated passive devices market report has been segmented on the basis of application, end-use industry, and region.

Global Integrated Passive Devices Market: Overview

Integrated passive devices (IPD), also known as integrated passive components is a technology that offers trade-off for system-in-package (SiP) solutions. Passive devices such as capacitors, resistors, inductors, and others, are building blocks of electronic devices, organized in different combinations for various applications. Passive devices are essential parts of SiP solutions and are used for biasing, decoupling, resonating, transforming, etc. Integrated passive devices have various applications in RF power amplifier matching/filters/couplers, front end modules (FEM), functional interposers, GPS systems, and others. IPDs are cost-effective as it improves yield, reliability, component tolerance, reduce interconnection complexity, and reduce footprint.

Global Integrated Passive Devices Market: Dynamics

Rising demand for integrated passive devices in automotive industry for various applications such as infotainment, GPS, battery management system, and others, is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global integrated passive devices market. Increasing adoption of EMS and EMI protection IPD for implanted medical devices owing to thwart network signal interference. This is another factor expected to fuel growth of the potential market. Furthermore, increasing demand for consumer electronics, coupled with rising demand for high performance and miniaturized electronic devices, and growing demand for IPDs in RF applications, are among some other factors projected to support revenue growth of the target market to a certain extent.

However, high cost of integrated passive devices as compared to discrete components is a major factor which may hamper growth of the global market to certain extent.

Increasing use of IPDs in wearable industry and technological advancements for innovative and efficient devices are among some other factors anticipated to create opportunities for the manufacturers, and is expected to augment growth of the target market.

Global Integrated Passive Devices Market: Segment Analysis

Among application segments, the EMS and EMI Protection IPD segment is expected to register for significant revenue share in the target market, owing to increasing demand of these IPDs in cellular devices.

Among end-use industry segments, the consumer electronics segment is expected to account for highest revenue growth in the potential market, owing to increasing demand for smartphones, tablets, and others.

Global Integrated Passive Devices Market: Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific integrated passive devices market is estimated to account for significant revenue share, and expected to dominate in the global integrated passive devices market over the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to growing adoption of IoT devices, increasing consumer electronics, automotive, and other industries in countries in Asia Pacific region. The Asia Pacific market is projected to register fastest growth rate in the next 10 years, owing to increasing R&D and investments by government and manufacturers in various industries. The North America integrated passive devices market is expected to register for moderate revenue share in the target market. Rising demand for integrated passive devices in various end-use industries such as healthcare, automotive, electronics, and others in the region.

Global Integrated Passive Devices Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

RF IPD

LED Lighting

EMS and EMI Protection IPD

Digital & Mixed Signal IPD

Segmentation on the Basis of End-use Industry:

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare & Lifesciences

