Global Recycled Glass Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global recycled glass market report has been segmented on the basis of source, product, application, and region.

Global Recycled Glass Market: Overview

Recycled glass is the end product obtained by recycling waste glass for reuse, which help to reduce waste, pollution, and has great environmental payoffs. Glass wastes are cleaned and purified from contaminations before it is recycled. The recycled glass is clear, dried, sterilized, colored and is melted, molded, reduced to different sizes according to required glass product such as bottles, containers, jar containers, decorative tiles, etc. In addition, recycled glass reduces consumption of raw materials & emissions, and extend the landfill lifespan.

Global Recycled Glass Market: Dynamics

Rapid industrialization coupled with growing landfill activities and emission of greenhouse gases during the glass production are some major factor expected to drive the global recycled glass market. In addition, increasing demand for recycled glass without loss of quality or purity of the glass and government initiatives & awareness in various countries across the globe for environment development are some of the other factors expected to boost the global recycled glass market over the forecast period. Furthermore, growing demand for recycled glass in pharmaceutical industry to preserve the composition of medicines, which in turn rise in demand of vitric products and further boost the global recycled glass market.

However, contaminated products harm the new products as the physical properties is altered. This is a major factor challenging growth of the global recycled glass market.

Global Recycled Glass Market: Segment Analysis

Among the source segments, the drop off/ buyback center is expected to grow at a significant rate in the target market. The drop off/ buyback center is offering convenient and cost-effective opportunities for school, business, and residents.

Among the product segments, the cullet segment is expected to account highest share in terms of revenue, owing to high adoption in the manufacturing glass industry. The crushed glass segment is projected to register moderate revenue growth as it is widely used in sand/abrasive grit blasting, asphalt, construction, water filtration, concrete aggregate, insulation batts, etc.

Among the application segments, the glass bottle & containers segment is expected to account for largest revenue contribution in the next few years. This is attributable to increasing use of glass bottle & containers in order to keep aroma, strength, and flavor of the content as it has zero ratio of chemical interactions.

Global Recycled Glass Market: Regional Analysis

The Europe recycled glass market is anticipated to account for major share in terms of revenue and expected to maintain its dominance in the target market, owing to implementation of regulations and statutes pertaining to disposal of wastes in the region.

Additionally, the North America recycled glass market is projected to register highest CAGR in the next 10 years. In 2013, according to US EPA, the 21 states are operating 44 product manufacturing facilities and 30 states are operating 63 product processing services in this region and is expected to boost growth of global recycled glass market.

Global Recycled Glass Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Source:

Deposit Program

Drop Off/Buy Back Centers

Curbside Pickups

Segmentation by Product:

Cullet

Crushed Glass

Glass Powder

Segmentation by Application:

Glass Bottle & Containers

Flat Glass

Fiber Glass

Highway Beads

Abrasives

Fillers

Others

