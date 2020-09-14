Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Armored Vehicle Market market.

Global Armored Vehicle Market: Overview

An armored fighting vehicle is lightweight combat vehicle protected by strong armor. Armoured vehicle are military vehicle that is fitted with partial or complete armour plating for protection against bullets, shell fragments, etc.

Global Armored Vehicle Market: Dynamics

Increasing focus towards safeguarding soldiers from internal and external threats, and rising awareness of commercial security are major factors expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

In addition, rising demand for armored vehicles, owing to increasing incidence of cross-border conflicts and asymmetric warfare across the globe are other factors among some major factors expected to further fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, increasing technological advancements such as development of unmanned vehicles and multilateral collaboration between countries such as North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and African Union to counter terrorism and maintain peace are some other factors expected to boost growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing government initiative towards considerable investments for technological advancements and development of defense sector across various countries is another factor expected to propel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

However, increasing prices of raw materials, vehicle assembly, machining equipment and components is a key factor expected to restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Ongoing trend observed in the target market is increasing government focus towards investment for procuring and developing advanced armored vehicles by various countries such as India, South Korea, and China. These factors are expected to support growth of the target market over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2018, South Korea announced to establish a research center in order to develop navigation algorithms for unmanned armored vehicles and new technology such as AI-based smart object recognition and tracking technology.

Rising investment in research and development activities in order to develop advanced and hybrid armored vehicles by manufacturers operating in Asia Pacific region is expected to create potential revenue opportunities for players operating in the target market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing demand for medium-sized, robust, lightweight, and highly efficient armored vehicles, which are suitable for defense operations, and rising military expenditures across various countries are some other factors expected to support growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Global Armored Vehicle Market: Segment Analysis

Among the application segments, the commercial segment is expected to register highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to rising adoption of commercial armored vehicle across various banks in order to transfer money. The defense segment is expected to dominate in the target market in terms of revenue over the forecasts period, owing to increasing governments concern to safeguard soldiers lives during civil wars, riots, or domestic terrorism.

Among the product segments, the mine-resistant ambush protected automobiles segment is expected to register significant share in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing need to protect military personnel from mine attacks.

Global Armored Vehicle Market: Regional Analysis

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to dominate in the target market in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing border or terrorism threats across various countries in this region and increasing defense budgets of countries such as India, China, and Russia. In addition, government initiatives towards strengthen military power to counter internal or external terrorism.

Global Armored Vehicle Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product:

Defense Armored Vehicle

Armored Personnel Carrier (APC)

Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFV)

Light Protected Vehicles (LPV)

Main Battle Tanks (MBT)

Mine-resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP)

Tactical Vehicle

Commercial Armored Vehicle

Bus/Van

Limousine

Sedan

SUV

Segmentation by application:

Defense

Commercial

