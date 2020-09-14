Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Identity Analytics Market market.

Global Identity Analytics Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global identity analytics market report has been segmented on the basis of component, application, industry vertical, and region.

Global Identity Analytics Market: Overview

Identity analytics systems are used to monitor, manage, and resolve identity-based risks and threats across organizations network. Identity analytics conducts in-depth analysis within a contextualized environment. The output coupled with human resources and pre-defined data reconciled together to offer audited data insights and solutions over risk use cases.

Global Identity Analytics Market: Dynamics

Rising concerns and increasing number of instances associated with sophistication of identity related data and fraud breaches results in high revenue loss for large organizations dealing. This is a factor is expected to increase the adoption of identity analytics solutions across various organizations across the globe which in turn is expected to fuel growth of the potential market over the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of enterprise mobility and bring-your-own-device (BOYD) trends is resulting in high adoption of identity analytics. As identity analytics provides personal-centric compliance monitoring to business users, auditors, IT managers, and compliance officers over devices connected in the network. Aforementioned factor is expected to boost growth of the target market.

Increasing R&D technological activities coupled with introduction of machine learning (Ml) or artificial intelligence(AI)-powered identity analytics solutions to reduce the risk of access control-related deficiencies and security violations are factors expected to create significant revenue growth opportunities for players operating in the global market.

However, lack of awareness and high cost associated with implementation of identity analytics are major factor that would hamper growth of the global market to a certain extent.

Global Identity Analytics Market: Segment Analysis

Among the component segments, the solution segment currently dominates the global market owing to rising number of data breaches and violations concerns in various organizations across the globe.

The identity and access management segment in the application segments currently dominates, in terms of revenue share, the global market. This segment growth is attributed owing to growing demand for transparent business operations across various organizations globally.

Among the industry vertical segments, the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) segment is expected to account for high revenue growth due to ability of identity analytics to provide sophisticated data insights and real-time identity access solutions.

Global Identity Analytics Market: Region Analysis

The market in North America currently dominates, in terms of revenue share, the global market owing to availability of well-developed IT infrastructure, high number of presence of prominent players operating in this region.

Whereas, market in Asia Pacific is expected to register significant revenue growth in the global market during the forecast period, followed by market in the Europe region.

Global Identity Analytics Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Component:

Solution

Services

Segmentation by Application:

Account Management

Customer Management

Fraud Detection

GRC Management

Identity and Access Management

Others (PAM, etc.)

Segmentation by Industry Vertical:

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

IT and Telecommunications

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Others (Food & Beverage, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment, etc.)

