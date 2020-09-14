Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Mascara Market market.

The global mascara market report has been segmented as per product type, category, sales channel, and region.

Global Mascara Market: Overview

Mascara is mainly used to lengthen, thicken, and darken the eyelashes during eye makeup. Generally, it is available in three forms such as cake, cream, or liquid and is included in two main categories such as waterproof and regular. In addition, several benefits associated with mascara such as handy, smudge-proof, waterproof, long-lasting, and others helps to choose specific mascara among others. The various types of mascara such as lengthening, thickening/volumizing, and curling mascara and also these mascara are easily available along with various colors in the market.

Global Mascara Market: Dynamics

Growing beauty industry across the globe and rising beauty consciousness among individuals are some of the key factors projected to drive growth of the global mascara market over the forecast period. In addition, rising awareness about various types of mascara such as lengthening, volumizing, and curling across the globe is a major factor fueling growth of the target market.

Increasing demand for waterproof mascara across the globe due to rising awareness about various types of trending eye makeup across the globe is another factor expected to boost growth of the target market during the forecast period. In addition, increasing awareness about various benefits of waterproof mascara such as cost-effective, handy, long-lasting, easy to remove, and others among women resulting in growing demand for waterproof mascara across the globe. This is another major factor projected to propel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, rising penetration of different colors mascara in the market such as blue, pink, purple, green, red, and others coupled with famous brands and high quality is another factor projected to proliferate growth of the global market in the upcoming years.

However, a factor expected to hamper growth of the global mascara market includes the presence of harmful chemicals in waterproof mascara which is dangerous for the eye health.

Global Mascara Market: Segment Analysis

The rapid adoption of volumizing mascara which is associated with high quality, owing to rising eye appearance concern among female population across the globe. In addition, the increasing popularity of volumizing mascara across the globe due to rising awareness about various benefits associated with this mascara such as water-resistant, smudge-proof, lash lifts, and others. These are primary factors driving the revenue growth of the volumizing segment among the product type segment.

Global Mascara Market: Region Analysis

The Europe mascara market accounted for the highest revenue share and is expected to dominate the target market over the forecast period followed by the market in North America. High demand for glitter mascara and changing eye makeup trends in countries such as France, Germany, UK, Canada, and the US in these regions. The market in North America is expected to register significant growth in the global market, owing to the rapid adoption of blue mascara, volume mascara, double team special effect colored mascara in countries such as China, India, and Japan in this region. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are projected to witness moderate growth in terms of revenue, owing to the rising number of mascara manufacturers in many countries in these regions.

Global Mascara Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Lengthening

Volumizing

Curling

Segmentation by Category:

Waterproof

Regular

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

E-commerce

Department Stores

Others (Specialty Retailers and Pharmacy and Drugstores)

