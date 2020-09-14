Global Scissor lift Market: Overview

Scissor lift is a type of a platform that can usually move only in the vertical direction. The mechanism to achieve this is by the use of folding and linked support in a criss-cross pattern, which is known as a pantograph or scissor mechanism.in scissor lifts Pressure is applied to achieve the upward motion to the lowest set of supports which propels the work platform vertically. Scissor lifts are provided with a platform so that there is an extra bridge to allow closer access to the work area.

The movement of scissor lifts action can be achieved by hydraulic, pneumatic or mechanical. On the basis of movement mechanisms the scissor lift has vehicle mounted, unpowered and self-propelled. Usually the scissor lifts are mounted on vehicles or a flat back as a self-drive the vehicle provides mobility and helps to stabilize the unit.

Global Scissor lift Market: Market Dynamics

The global scissor lift market is driven by growing demand for constructions across the geographies and various mega construction particularly in regions like Asia pacific. The government are making investments in development of infrastructure as well as the private sector are investing in mega constructions is driving the demand for global scissor lifts.

The scissor lifts are widely used in construction, mining operations, irrigation, urban infrastructures, airports, railways, ports construction etc. The market for scissor lifts is restrained due to the increase in focus of end users towards procurement of used scissor lifts due to high cost of new equipment’s, end users tend to maintain the existing scissor lifts and do not invest in new lifts. The capital investment for scissor lifts and the operational cost is more hence end users tend to rent the scissor lifts.

Global Scissor lift Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global scissor lift market is segmented into:

Hydraulic scissor lift

Pneumatic scissor lift

Mechanical scissor lift

On the basis of movement mechanism, the global scissor lift market is segmented into:

Unpowered

Self-propelled

Vehicle mounted

On the basis of movement type, the global scissor lift market is segmented into:

Marine scissor Lifts

Mobile scissor Lifts

Fixed scissor Lifts

On the basis of end use industry, the global scissor lift market is segmented into:

Construction Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Mining Industry

Aerospace

Shipping & Port Building

Automotive Industry

Global Scissor lift Market: Segment Overview

The construction industry has higher rate of scissor lift usage followed by mining industry. Mobile scissor lifts are mostly preferred by end users as they can be moved from one place to another. On the basis of product type hydraulic lifts are used by many end users.

Global Scissor lift Market: Regional Overview

Based on the geographies, the global scissor lift market is fragmented into seven key regions- Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, and Western Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific except Japan and Japan. Among the regions mentioned above Asia pacific is expected to have a higher growth rate owing to the increase in the construction activity where China and India are major contributor to the revenue in the region, followed by Japan and Western Europe. Eastern Europe has a sluggish growth rate for the global scissor lift lifts market, other than Asia pacific the global scissor lift market is expected to witness a steady growth rate. Overall the global scissor lifts market is expected to grow at a positive growth rate for the forecasted period.

Global Scissor lift Market: Market Players

Some of the market players identified in the global Scissor lift market includes:

Terex Corporation

Tadano Ltd.

Galmon (Singapore)

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd

Altech Industries

XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

KATO WORKS CO., LTD.

Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

FURUKAWA UNIC CORPORATION

Columbus McKinnon Corporation